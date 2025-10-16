Asiedu Nketia receives rousing welcome in Ketu North

Thousands of enthusiastic supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) thronged the Hand of God Church of All Nations at Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality to welcome the NDC National Chairman, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, during his Thank You Tour on Wednesday.

The packed auditorium was filled with traditional leaders, constituency and branch executives, party faithful, and well-wishers who gathered to show their support and appreciation for the Chairman's visit.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Asiedu Nketia explained that the tour was to express gratitude to the grassroots—particularly branch executives—for their hard work and dedication, which contributed immensely to the party's return to power.

“Elections are won at the branch level, and it is the dedication of our branch executives that keeps this party strong,” he said.

He urged them to remain united, diligent, and loyal to the party, adding that future restructuring of the party should be guided by merit and commitment.

“When the time comes to renew our leadership structures, ensure that those who seek to undermine your good work are replaced with serious, dedicated people,” he advised.

Mr Asiedu Nketia encouraged members to take pride in their political identity, saying, “Today, those who once ran away from the NDC are now looking for ways to get NDC membership cards. So, be proud that you are NDC.”

He also called on supporters to continue working in harmony with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and Member of Parliament (MP) to deliver on the government's development agenda.

“Your MP has a bright future ahead. His performance in Parliament gives us confidence in his leadership, so continue to support him to excel,” he added.

The Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu, assured the chiefs and people of Ketu North that the Constituency’s long-standing water challenges would soon be resolved.

He said the Community Water and Sanitation Agency was extending the Adidome water system through Akatsi to Dzodze, Penyi, and other areas experiencing water shortages.

Rev. Martin Amenaki, the MCE for Ketu North, commended Mr. Asiedu Nketia for his humility and leadership, describing the nationwide Thank You Tour as “unprecedented in Ghana's political history.”

“It is rare for a National Chairman, after elections, to personally embark on such a comprehensive tour to thank the grassroots. This act of humility and accountability sets a new standard in political leadership,” he stated.

He said Ketu North remained steadfast in supporting the NDC's national development agenda and was working hard to tackle unemployment through youth empowerment and entrepreneurship initiatives.

“We are implementing programmes to create sustainable jobs and improve livelihoods,” he said, adding that Ketu North had made significant contributions to national governance, with several of its sons and daughters now serving at regional and national levels.

Togbui Dzoku V, Paramount Chief and President of the Dzodze Traditional Council, expressed appreciation to the NDC leadership for acknowledging the people's efforts.

He pledged the continued support of traditional authorities towards the development of Ketu North and the Volta Region at large.

GNA