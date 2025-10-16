Alhaji Aminu Lamptey appointed Communications Director of Pilgrims Affairs of Ghana

The Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG) has appointed a seasoned journalist and respected figure in the Muslim community, Alhaji Mohammed Aminu Lamptey Hussein, as its new Director of Communications.

Alhaji Lamptey’s appointment is expected to reinvigorate the communication operations of the PAOG, drawing on his vast experience in journalism, public relations, and media management.

He previously served as Deputy Communications Director of the Office between 2013 and 2017, under chairman Hon. Alhaji Abdul-Rauf Tanko Ibrahim.

During that period, Alhaji Aminu Lamptey worked alongside Hon. Alhaji Alhassan Shaibu Suhuyini, forming what many observers described as one of the most effective communication teams in the history of the Hajj Office.

Alhaji Lamptey earned widespread praise for his exceptional handling of the 2015 Hajj stampede in Mina, managing crisis communication and ensuring accurate information flow during a difficult time.

As a respected media professional with over two decades of experience, Alhaji Lamptey is known for his innovative communication strategies that strengthened engagement between the Hajj Board and prospective pilgrims.

His initiatives included daily updates on flight schedules and timely communication with pilgrims in both Ghana and Saudi Arabia.

Beyond the Hajj Office, Alhaji Lamptey has made his mark as a lecturer in Journalism, Marketing, Public Relations, and Communication for the past eight years, and as a consultant in strategic PR, marketing, and media relations.

He has also served as Director of Communications for the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and is widely recognized as one of Ghana’s top ring announcers and boxing commentators.

Fluent in several Ghanaian languages and celebrated for his eloquence in English, Alhaji Lamptey has been on the centre stage as Master of Ceremony (MC) for numerous government and high-profile national events.

In 2023, he played a pivotal role as Public Relations Manager for Marwako Fast Food Limited, where he successfully managed a major brand crisis and helped sustain the company’s operations through effective reputation management and the launch of a new branch.

Alhaji Aminu Lamptey’s wealth of experience and proven track record make him a valuable asset to the Pilgrims Affairs Office as it continues to enhance communication with stakeholders and the general public.