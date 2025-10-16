ModernGhana logo
NPP Early concession: ‘NPP needs a captain who won’t abandon crew in the middle of the sea’ — Kwasi Kwarteng
THU, 16 OCT 2025

Spokesperson for the Kennedy Agyapong New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer campaign, Kwasi Kwarteng, has said the opposition party needs a leader who will stand firm with the party even in difficult times.

According to him, the 2024 elections showed the need for a flagbearer who will not abandon party members midway through the electoral process.

Mr. Kwarteng made the comments in a social media post on Thursday, October 16, while reacting to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s early concession in the 2024 general elections.

“A real captain doesn’t abandon the crew in the middle of the sea. He stays and saves the last person on the ship before he goes. 2028 would not be for figureheads. It’s for fighters — leaders who will stay with our PCs till the last ballot is secured. You can still protect your votes without burning our country and that is what Ken Aggyapong will do," he wrote.

In the early hours of Sunday, December 8, a day after the 2024 general elections, the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia, conceded defeat to President John Dramani Mahama and congratulated him.

The gesture was widely commended by Ghanaians and international observers, who described it as a mark of statesmanship meant to promote calm after an intense electoral process.

However, the team Ken spokesperson argued that the concession was ill-timed and weakened the party’s efforts to secure some parliamentary seats.

“That single act told the NDC one thing: ‘Take over, the NPP has surrendered.’ They heard it loud and clear. They stormed our collation centers while our parliamentary candidates were left to their fate,” he argued.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

