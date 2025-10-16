Bawumia’s ‘premature’ 2024 concession was to polish himself for 2028 elections — Kwasi Kwarteng

Spokesperson for the Kennedy Agyapong New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer campaign, Kwasi Kwarteng, has dismissed claims that former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia conceded early in the 2024 general elections to ensure a peaceful process.

In the early hours of Sunday, December 8, a day after the 2024 general elections, the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia, conceded defeat to President John Dramani Mahama and congratulated him.

The gesture was widely commended by Ghanaians and international observers, who described it as a mark of statesmanship meant to promote calm after an intense electoral process.

However, in a social media post on Thursday, October 16, Mr. Kwarteng argued that the move was a calculated attempt by the former Vice President to build goodwill ahead of the 2028 elections.

“Ghana didn’t burn in 1992. It didn’t burn in 2020. And it was never going to burn in 2024. That premature concession wasn’t about peace. It was about polishing one man’s image for the next election,” he claimed.

According to him, “that single act told the NDC one thing: ‘Take over, the NPP has surrendered.’ They heard it loud and clear. They stormed our collation centers while our parliamentary candidates were left to their fate.”

Mr. Kwarteng added that true leadership would have required the flagbearer to stay until every parliamentary result was fully declared.

“A real captain doesn’t abandon the crew in the middle of the sea. He stays and saves the last person on the ship before he goes. 2028 would not be for figureheads. It’s for fighters — leaders who will stay with our PCs till the last ballot is secured. You can still protect your votes without burning our country,” he wrote.