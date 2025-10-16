Ghana–China Relations in the Xi Era: Mahama’s Diplomatic Mission, Comparative Visits, and Theoretical Insights

Abstract

This article examines President John Dramani Mahama’s recent diplomatic engagement in Beijing, China—specifically his participation in the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women hosted by President Xi Jinping and UN Women—and situates it within Ghana’s broader foreign policy trajectory toward Asia. The paper argues that Mahama’s visit transcends gender diplomacy to reflect a multidimensional strategy aimed at economic diversification, investment attraction, and global repositioning. Drawing on realism, liberalism, and constructivism, the article analyses the theoretical underpinnings of Ghana’s evolving relations with China, Japan, and Singapore, highlighting how these engagements align with national development goals and identity formation in international politics. Using scholarly literature and policy data, it assesses both the benefits and pitfalls of Ghana’s China policy, including issues of dependency, institutional weakness, and public perception. The paper concludes that a balanced, transparent, and inclusive approach to foreign partnerships—rooted in institutional reform and national agency—offers the most sustainable path for Ghana’s development diplomacy.

Keywords: Ghana, China, diplomacy, Mahama, realism, liberalism, constructivism, gender diplomacy, international relations, and investment.

Introduction

President John Dramani Mahama, accompanied by First Lady Lordina Dramani Mahama, has journeyed to Beijing, China, for the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women (13–14 October), hosted by President Xi Jinping and UN Women. This meeting, which marks both the 80th anniversary of the United Nations and the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women held in Beijing, offers a platform for renewing commitments to gender equality. Yet beyond the gender agenda, President Mahama’s visit is strategically multi-layered—aimed at deepening Sino-Ghanaian bilateral ties and attracting investment.

Simultaneously, similar diplomatic initiatives—including state visits to Japan and Singapore—signal Ghana's broader strategy under Mahama’s leadership: to diversify external partnerships, leverage soft power, and engage in economic diplomacy. In this article, I analyze these visits through theoretical lenses from international relations, assess scholarly debates on Sino-Ghana relations, and propose recommendations for Ghana’s diplomatic strategy going forward.

Theoretical Anchors: Realism, Liberalism, and Constructivism in Ghana’s Diplomacy

To unpack the significance of President Mahama’s engagements with China and with Asia more broadly, we draw on three dominant IR (International Relations) theories:

Realism

Realists emphasize state interests, power dynamics, and the pursuit of national security. Ghana’s engagement with China may be seen as strategic: harnessing investment, infrastructure, and political influence in a multi-polar world. From this perspective, Ghana seeks to balance dependencies on Western partners by cultivating new ones, thereby increasing its bargaining power.

Liberalism

Liberal theory foregrounds institutions, interdependence, and cooperation. State-led investment forums, participation in international conferences, and engagement with multilateral structures (e.g., UN, TICAD) all align with liberal expectations. These efforts reflect Ghana’s faith in multilateralism and global governance frameworks to drive inclusive development.

Constructivism

Constructivism focuses on identity, norms, and discourse. Ghana’s diplomatic outreach to Asia does not only involve economic transactions—it also reconstructs Ghana’s identity as a globally engaged, reform-driven, and modernizing African state. Public narratives about China—as either a “development partner” or a “neo-colonial actor”—shape and are shaped by Ghana’s diplomatic behavior.

Scholarly Positions and Empirical Findings on Ghana–China Relations

Recent academic works provide depth to the analysis of Ghana–China relations:

Benefits and Challenges (2000-2020): Ayerigah (2021) notes strengthened trade and aid ties but highlights structural inequalities and asymmetry in favor of China.

Non-State Actor Agency: Nunoo (2025) demonstrates that Ghanaian civil society and media exercise agency, resisting or renegotiating aspects of Chinese influence.

Diplomacy of Architecture: Amoah (2022) explores how Chinese-funded infrastructure in Ghana symbolizes both material and ideological dimensions of diplomacy.

Local Perceptions: Dankwah and Valenta (2019) find mixed local perceptions of Chinese entrepreneurial migrants—ranging from opportunity to resentment.

Collectively, these studies illustrate the dual nature of Sino-Ghana relations: developmental potential on one hand, and the risks of dependency and local displacement on the other.

Analysis: The Beijing Visit in Light of Mahama’s Broader Diplomatic Strategy

Mahama’s visit to Beijing is significant on several fronts:

Gender Diplomacy and Soft Power: By participating in the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women, Ghana projects itself as a progressive state aligned with global equality norms, enhancing soft power and diplomatic legitimacy.

Investment Diplomacy: The inclusion of business leaders and investment forums indicates a pragmatic agenda focused on trade, infrastructure, and industrial cooperation.

Diversified Foreign Policy: When read alongside visits to Japan and Singapore, Ghana’s diplomacy reflects a multi-polar vision—balancing Western, Asian, and African partnerships for economic and political leverage.

These moves reaffirm Ghana’s strategic agency and its intent to reshape its position within global hierarchies.

Comparative Lessons: Japan and Singapore

Mahama’s visits to Japan and Singapore complement his China policy.

From Japan, Ghana can draw lessons in industrial diversification, technology transfer, and infrastructure maintenance.

From Singapore, the emphasis lies in efficient governance, urban management, and education-driven innovation.

These visits show that Ghana’s foreign policy under Mahama was not Sino-centric but part of a broader Asia-Pacific engagement framework, blending realism (strategic diversification) and liberal institutionalism (shared learning and partnership).

Challenges and the Ghanaian Response

While promising, such diplomatic initiatives face several challenges:

Weak institutional capacity in negotiating agreements;

Limited public oversight in foreign investment projects;

Domestic perceptions of elite capture and lack of transparency; and

Potential geopolitical vulnerability due to shifting global alliances.

The success of Ghana’s diplomacy thus depends on the resilience of domestic institutions and the extent of citizen engagement in foreign policy outcomes.

Recommendations and Way Forward

Institutional Reform: Strengthen negotiation and monitoring capacity in key ministries to ensure equitable agreements.

Transparency: Publish investment deals and ensure compliance with Ghana’s procurement and environmental laws.

Local Content: Mandate technology transfer and Ghanaian employment quotas in foreign-funded projects.

Strategic Partnerships: Expand cooperation with democratic and innovation-oriented partners like Japan and Singapore.

Public Diplomacy: Use media and civic engagement to demystify Ghana–China relations and foster informed national debate.

Theoretical Reflections

From a realist lens, Ghana’s diplomacy embodies strategic balancing amid great-power competition.

From a liberal view, it reflects interdependence and international cooperation as tools of development.

Through constructivism, Ghana’s engagement helps reshape its global identity as an assertive, progressive, and gender-aware state actor.

Conclusion

President Mahama’s Beijing mission and wider Asian engagements exemplify Ghana’s pragmatic foreign policy aimed at balancing moral diplomacy with material necessity. By integrating gender advocacy, investment diplomacy, and regional diversification, Ghana demonstrates an evolving global posture that combines ideals with interests. The challenge, however, lies in ensuring that these engagements yield tangible domestic benefits without compromising sovereignty or democratic accountability.

Ultimately, Ghana’s future in global politics will depend not merely on who it partners with, but on how it manages those partnerships—anchored in transparency, institutional strength, and a clear national vision.

References

Ayerigah, T. (2021). An Assessment of Ghana-China Relations (2000-2020): Benefits and Challenges to Ghana. University of Ghana.

Amoah, L. G. A. (2022). Diplomacy of Architecture: Ghana, China and 60 Years of Spatial Engagement. In C. Q. Xue & G. Ding (Eds.), Exporting Chinese Architecture. Springer Nature.

Dankwah, K. O. (2024). African Constructions of China: Insights from Ghana and Kenya. Routledge.

Nunoo, I. (2025). Uncovering African Agency: Non-State Actors and Sino-Ghana Relations. PS: Political Science & Politics.

Opoku Dankwah, K., & Valenta, M. (2019). Chinese Entrepreneurial Migrants in Ghana: Socioeconomic Impacts and Ghanaian Trader Attitudes. Journal of Modern African Studies, 57(1), 1-29.