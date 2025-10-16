ModernGhana logo
United Party will transform Ghana into paradise by 2040 if given power — Alan Kyeremateng

THU, 16 OCT 2025

Founder and Leader of the newly formed United Party, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng, has pledged to transform Ghana into a “paradise” by the year 2040 if given the mandate to govern.

According to the 2024 independent presidential candidate, the party’s transformational vision will be driven by a national development blueprint dubbed Agenda 2040, anchored on what he calls the Paradise Project.

Speaking at the launch of the party in Accra on Thursday, October 16, the former Trade and Industry Minister said the initiative seeks to make Ghana the economic powerhouse of Africa through unity, peace, and equal opportunity for all citizens.

“Under what we call Vision 2040, which we are branding as the Paradise Project, if the people of Ghana, by the grace of God, vote us into power, we promise that by 2040, Ghana will become a paradise,” he said.

He further lamented that the country's progress since independence has mainly benefited a privileged few, promising that the United Party will change that narrative by ensuring inclusiveness and fairness.

“What we have witnessed for decades is that opportunities have been created for only a few. The United Party is here to change that dynamic — to provide equal opportunity for every Ghanaian to realize their full potential,” he said.

Alan Kyeremateng expressed optimism that the new party’s philosophy, rooted in unity and equity, would inspire a new generation of leaders to put Ghana first in all endeavours.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

