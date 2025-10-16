Who Owns Africa’s Data? Ghana’s Race to Build a Sovereign AI Future

Africa stands once more at the centre of a global scramble. This time the prize is not gold or oil or land, it is data. Every mobile payment, satellite image and biometric record enriches digital empires located outside the continent. The pattern remains familiar. Africa provides the raw material, and the wealth it creates moves elsewhere.

Data is now a form of memory and intelligence. It decides how governments design services, how companies innovate, and how citizens are profiled or included. Without deliberate action, the digital century will reproduce the dispossession of the colonial era in a new technological language of algorithms and cloud platforms.

Ghana, the country that once carried forward the panafrican liberation vision of Kwame Nkrumah, holds a unique responsibility in this new struggle. The decisions it takes in this decade will determine whether Africa becomes a testing ground and a data mine or becomes a sovereign architect of artificial intelligence.

Naming Digital Colonialism

Across the world, powerful states are defining artificial intelligence according to their strategic interests. TheEuropean Union AI Act establishes rules for “trustworthy AI”. TheUnited States Executive Order on AI Safety secures technological leadership and domestic control.China’s National AI Development Plan links technological progress to sovereignty and self-reliance.

Meanwhile Africa, with its 1.4 billion people and its vast data footprint, remains largely absent from these negotiations. Decision-making around global AI governance continues to happen elsewhere.

Ghana’s recent experience exposes what dependence looks like. In March 2024, the failure of theWACS, MainOne and ACE undersea cables caused a communications blackout that affected banks, hospitals and public institutions across West and Central Africa. EvenAccra’s modern data centres, built with foreign capital and technology, could not prevent paralysis. TheWorld Bank Digital Economy Report 2024 shows that Ghana’s data hosting still relies on Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, which are governed under foreign laws.

Dependence also creates fragility elsewhere. In September 2025, a fire at South Korea’sNational Information Resources Service data centre destroyed hundreds of terabytes of government data and disrupted public services. The incident demonstrated that weak infrastructure and external reliance can cripple even advanced economies.

Digital colonialism has become the new face of control. Infrastructure can stand on African soil while authority remains elsewhere. Connectivity without sovereignty leaves nations vulnerable to disruption and dependency.

Ghana’s Digital Ambition and Its Fragility

Ghana has taken meaningful steps toward digital transformation. TheDigital Ghana Agenda has expanded broadband coverage and improved cybersecurity. TheData Protection Act 2012 set early standards for privacy in Africa. TheNational AI Strategy 2023 – 2033 outlines a plan for responsible AI across agriculture, education, health and finance. Grass-roots innovation flourishes through theGhana NLP Project, which builds open-source language models in Twi, Ewe, Ga and Dagbani, ensuring that AI systems recognise local culture and expression.

These efforts demonstrate possibility and also reveal risk. Google’s AI Research Centre in Accra produces useful tools and remains governed by U.S. law. Starlink expands internet access and places data routing under private satellite control. TheUAE-backed $1 billion innovation hub brings investment and may operate outside national oversight.

Progress and dependence continue side by side. A country cannot secure autonomy through infrastructure that it does not control. True digital sovereignty requires ownership of cables, satellites, servers, and the legal frameworks that govern them.

From Cobalt to Code

The foundations of artificial intelligence depend on Africa’s land and labour. TheDemocratic Republic of Congo provides about seventy percent of the world’s cobalt. The mineral, together withcoltan, copper and lithium, supports batteries, servers and electric vehicles. For decades, this resource wealth has generated ecological damage and economic exclusion. Studies such asThe Congolese Fight for Their Own Wealth andAmnesty International’s investigation document unsafe labour, forced displacement and foreign profiteering.

The pattern of extraction continues in digital form. Africa’s data now travels through global networks that train machine-learning systems in Silicon Valley and Shenzhen. Much of the continent’s cloud infrastructure remains foreign-owned, and governance follows external legal regimes. TheTIME report on AI workers in Kenya revealed how African labour fuels global AI while remaining invisible and poorly compensated.

Justice in the digital age means linking the fight for resource sovereignty with control over data. The minerals that build the servers and the information that trains them must both serve African people and ecosystems.

Building a Sovereign Path

Ghana’s leadership in this transformation requires strategic sequencing. Nations that now lead in AI developed their industries before introducing extensive regulation. TheChinese government’s 2022 action against Didi Global refined policy through lived experience and created standards rooted in national context.

Ghana can learn from that approach. It can strengthen terrestrial and undersea networks, invest in African-owned satellites, and expand sovereign cloud systems. It can apply its Data Protection Act consistently while cultivating home-grown AI enterprises. Cooperation with initiatives such as theBRICS AI Centre in Shanghai will allow Ghanaian researchers to access computing resources and to contribute to global standard-setting from a Southern perspective.

Foreign investment must come with technology transfer, shared intellectual property and local capacity building. Every partnership should advance Ghana’s ability to design, govern and secure its own systems.

Sovereignty grows through infrastructure and imagination. It is realised step by step, cable by cable, algorithm by algorithm. When Ghana aligns its digital ambition with collective ethics and ownership, it will guide Africa toward a decolonial and inclusive AI future.

Kwame Nkrumah said that political independence is meaningless without economic freedom. In our time, freedom includes the power to govern data and intelligence. Ghana can lead this new frontier for Africa.

Bio: Kambale Musavuli is an analyst with the Center for Research on the Congo-Kinshasa and the Founder of Aether Strategies, a panafrican advisory firm supporting AI governance and digital self-reliance across Africa. He advises policymakers in Ghana and the Democratic Republic of Congo on national AI strategies.