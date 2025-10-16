ModernGhana logo
Communication Minister to set up new committee for broadcasting reforms

By Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD II Contributor
The Minister of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Mr Samuel Nartey George, has announced plans to set up a committee for broadcasting reforms in the country.

According to him, the committee, which is set to be established by next Friday, will be tasked with reviewing proposals aimed at enhancing the quality of media and broadcasting.

The Minister disclosed this on Tuesday during a meeting with a team from the Africa Media Bureau, led by Hillary Andoh.

He stressed that while media freedom was fundamental, the quality of media output was equally crucial for maintaining public trust and strengthening democracy. He explained that the committee will collaborate with major industry players, including the National Media Commission (NMC) and the National Communications Authority (NCA), to define a new policy direction for the broadcasting sector.

Mr George stated, “The goal of this initiative is to improve the professionalism, credibility, and public respect for journalists and broadcasters.”

He noted that the primary task of the committee will be to recommend a regulatory framework for the upcoming Broadcasting Bill. Specifically, the committee will explore two options: either consolidating the mandates of the NMC and NCA under a single regulatory body or strengthening the existing dual structure through a "converged regulation" model.

Mr George mentioned that it’s important not to rush into amending the bill without a clear direction.

The committee is expected to be fully constituted within the next few days and will be given a 30-day mandate to consult widely with stakeholders across the media landscape before submitting its final recommendations.

The Africa Media Bureau, organisers of the "Broadcast at the Crossroads Forum," presented the Minister with a report containing key findings and contributions from the forum.

