Lives of 'exhausted' French couple held by Iran at risk, say families

By RFI
Iran Thomas SAMSON / AFP
THU, 16 OCT 2025
© Thomas SAMSON / AFP

A French couple held by Iran for over three years who were this week handed lengthy jail sentences on charges of espionage are increasingly exhausted and their lives are at risk, their families warned on Thursday.

Cecile Kohler, 41, and Jacques Paris, 72, were arrested in May 2022 and have been detained ever since. Their current location is unknown after they were moved from Tehran's Evin prison in the wake of the Israeli strike on the facility in the June war.

They are among a number of Europeans still held by Iran in what several European governments, including France, describe as a deliberate strategy of hostage-taking by Tehran to extract concessions from the West.

"The French state is responsible, every day that goes by, for the survival of Cecile and Jacques," Noemie Kohler, Cecile's sister, told reporters.

She said she had spoken to the pair on Tuesday "for eight minutes via video call" under heavy surveillance, with the brief communication still offering no clues over where they were being held.

"It was a distress call," she said.
"They told me they were exhausted," she said, adding the pair are "at the end of their tether".

Iranian court sentences two French nationals to 31 and 32 years for spying

Cecile Kohler told her sister she could not endure "another three months or even a few weeks of detention".

Anne-Laure Paris, daughter of Jacques Paris, said she wanted to be "the mouthpiece for his exhaustion, his despair, his distress and his anger".

"My father told me: 'I am staring death in the face'," she added.

They confirmed that the sentence, initially announced by the Iranian judiciary on Tuesday, amounted to 17 years in prison for Jacques Paris and 20 years for Cecile Kohler.

The families insist they are wholly innocent and were only visiting Iran as tourists.

