ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Water could soon be expensive than gold if nothing is done about galamsey — Elvis Darko

Headlines Managing News Editor of the Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko
THU, 16 OCT 2025
Managing News Editor of the Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko

The Managing News Editor of the Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko, has expressed concern over the increasing pollution of Ghana’s water bodies through illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey.

He stated that if immediate action is not taken, Ghana could face a future where water becomes more valuable than gold due to the destruction of its freshwater sources.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily show on Thursday, October 16, Mr. Darko cited global statistics indicating that less than one percent of the world’s total water is drinkable,

If nothing done to end the galamsey menance, the country risks joining countries struggling to provide clean water for their citizens.

“The whole world’s fresh water source that humans can use is only one percent of the total water we have on Earth. So these freshwater sources we are destroying today, in 50 years, will fetch us more money than all the gold in our land,” he stated.

“When other countries need water, they will come to us. And when our water sources are protected and we become exporters of clean water, we will make more money than we ever have from gold,” Mr. Darko added.

He further urged government and stakeholders to adopt best practices from countries that have successfully managed mining-related environmental challenges.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

9 minutes ago

Ascend to the highest pinnacle — Asogli Chiefs laud Asiedu Nketia 'Ascend to the highest pinnacle' — Asogli Chiefs laud Asiedu Nketia 

21 minutes ago

V/R: Agordome water treatment plant shutdown due to deteriorating raw water quality V/R: Agordome water treatment plant shutdown due to deteriorating raw water qual...

24 minutes ago

Former Director of ISSER, Professor Peter Quartey Ghana poised to surpass IMF and World Bank growth forecasts — Prof. Peter Quarte...

26 minutes ago

A member of the Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer campaign, Nana Akomea NPP flagbearer race: ‘Experience and humility make Bawumia irreplaceable’ — Nana...

26 minutes ago

Former NPP Member of Parliament for Madina, Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface Ex-NPP MP Saddique Boniface appointed chairman of Alan’s newly formed United Par...

56 minutes ago

MP for Tano North, Dr. Gideon Boako Tano North NDC accuses NPP MP of deception over Duayaw Nkwanta–Bomaa road projec...

56 minutes ago

Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change now United Party Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change now United Party

1 hour ago

Bawku conflict: Mamprusi and Kusasi women in Ashanti Region unite for peace Bawku conflict: Mamprusi and Kusasi women in Ashanti Region unite for peace 

1 hour ago

Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of the Movement for Change Why Dansoman Court frees Hopeson Adorye over false publication case

2 hours ago

Refusing to concede in the face of obvious defeat is cowardice — Miracles Aboagye Refusing to concede in the face of obvious defeat is cowardice — Miracles Aboagy...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line