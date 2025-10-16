Water could soon be expensive than gold if nothing is done about galamsey — Elvis Darko

The Managing News Editor of the Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko, has expressed concern over the increasing pollution of Ghana’s water bodies through illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey.

He stated that if immediate action is not taken, Ghana could face a future where water becomes more valuable than gold due to the destruction of its freshwater sources.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily show on Thursday, October 16, Mr. Darko cited global statistics indicating that less than one percent of the world’s total water is drinkable,

If nothing done to end the galamsey menance, the country risks joining countries struggling to provide clean water for their citizens.

“The whole world’s fresh water source that humans can use is only one percent of the total water we have on Earth. So these freshwater sources we are destroying today, in 50 years, will fetch us more money than all the gold in our land,” he stated.

“When other countries need water, they will come to us. And when our water sources are protected and we become exporters of clean water, we will make more money than we ever have from gold,” Mr. Darko added.

He further urged government and stakeholders to adopt best practices from countries that have successfully managed mining-related environmental challenges.