ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 16 Oct 2025 Headlines

Why Dansoman Court frees Hopeson Adorye over false publication case

  Thu, 16 Oct 2025
Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of the Movement for ChangeHopeson Adorye, a leading member of the Movement for Change

The Dansoman Circuit Court has discharged Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of the Movement for Change, who was standing trial for the publication of false news in connection with claims he made about detonating explosives during the 2016 general election.

Adorye, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart who joined Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, was arrested in May 2024 after a video of his self-confession went viral. In the video, he claimed responsibility for setting off explosives in the Volta Region during the 2016 polls, purportedly to intimidate voters. The remarks sparked widespread public outrage and demands for his arrest and prosecution.

Following his arrest, the police arraigned him before the Dansoman Circuit Court on a charge of publication of false news. He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail of GH₵20,000 with two sureties, one to be justified. As part of the bail conditions, he was required to report to the police once a week.

The case docket was subsequently referred to the Office of the Attorney General for legal advice. However, the matter faced several adjournments at the instance of the prosecution, delaying progress for months.

In a ruling delivered by the court, it was held that the prosecution had failed to pursue the case diligently. “In the circumstances, the case is struck out for want of prosecution and the accused is discharged,” the court stated.

The decision effectively brings an end to the case that had attracted considerable public interest and political commentary. Adorye’s supporters have welcomed the ruling as a vindication, while others continue to question the implications of his earlier statements and the broader impact on electoral integrity.

Hopeson Adorye, a former parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the Kpone-Katamanso constituency, has remained an outspoken political figure, often known for his controversial remarks and active involvement in political movements outside the mainstream parties.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

9 minutes ago

Ascend to the highest pinnacle — Asogli Chiefs laud Asiedu Nketia 'Ascend to the highest pinnacle' — Asogli Chiefs laud Asiedu Nketia 

21 minutes ago

V/R: Agordome water treatment plant shutdown due to deteriorating raw water quality V/R: Agordome water treatment plant shutdown due to deteriorating raw water qual...

24 minutes ago

Former Director of ISSER, Professor Peter Quartey Ghana poised to surpass IMF and World Bank growth forecasts — Prof. Peter Quarte...

26 minutes ago

A member of the Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer campaign, Nana Akomea NPP flagbearer race: ‘Experience and humility make Bawumia irreplaceable’ — Nana...

26 minutes ago

Former NPP Member of Parliament for Madina, Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface Ex-NPP MP Saddique Boniface appointed chairman of Alan’s newly formed United Par...

56 minutes ago

MP for Tano North, Dr. Gideon Boako Tano North NDC accuses NPP MP of deception over Duayaw Nkwanta–Bomaa road projec...

56 minutes ago

Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change now United Party Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change now United Party

1 hour ago

Bawku conflict: Mamprusi and Kusasi women in Ashanti Region unite for peace Bawku conflict: Mamprusi and Kusasi women in Ashanti Region unite for peace 

1 hour ago

Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of the Movement for Change Why Dansoman Court frees Hopeson Adorye over false publication case

2 hours ago

Refusing to concede in the face of obvious defeat is cowardice — Miracles Aboagye Refusing to concede in the face of obvious defeat is cowardice — Miracles Aboagy...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line