Why Dansoman Court frees Hopeson Adorye over false publication case

Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of the Movement for Change

The Dansoman Circuit Court has discharged Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of the Movement for Change, who was standing trial for the publication of false news in connection with claims he made about detonating explosives during the 2016 general election.

Adorye, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart who joined Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, was arrested in May 2024 after a video of his self-confession went viral. In the video, he claimed responsibility for setting off explosives in the Volta Region during the 2016 polls, purportedly to intimidate voters. The remarks sparked widespread public outrage and demands for his arrest and prosecution.

Following his arrest, the police arraigned him before the Dansoman Circuit Court on a charge of publication of false news. He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail of GH₵20,000 with two sureties, one to be justified. As part of the bail conditions, he was required to report to the police once a week.

The case docket was subsequently referred to the Office of the Attorney General for legal advice. However, the matter faced several adjournments at the instance of the prosecution, delaying progress for months.

In a ruling delivered by the court, it was held that the prosecution had failed to pursue the case diligently. “In the circumstances, the case is struck out for want of prosecution and the accused is discharged,” the court stated.

The decision effectively brings an end to the case that had attracted considerable public interest and political commentary. Adorye’s supporters have welcomed the ruling as a vindication, while others continue to question the implications of his earlier statements and the broader impact on electoral integrity.

Hopeson Adorye, a former parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the Kpone-Katamanso constituency, has remained an outspoken political figure, often known for his controversial remarks and active involvement in political movements outside the mainstream parties.