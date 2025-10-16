V/R: Agordome water treatment plant shutdown due to deteriorating raw water quality 

The Agordome Water Treatment Plant (AWTP) in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region has been temporarily shut down due to deteriorating raw water quality.

The shutdown, which occurred at 1100 hours on Wednesday, October 15, would affect water supply to several communities including Sogakope, Tefle, Dabala, Anloga, Keta, and their surrounding areas.

According to a letter addressed to the Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu, dated October 15, signed by Mr Emmanuel A. Johnson, the Regional Chief Manager of Ghana Limited, and sighted by the Ghana News Agency, said the shutdown was necessitated due to compromised water quality.

“Raw water turbidity measured 39.4 NTU, while treated water turbidity was 29.4 NTU, exceeding the Ghana Standards Authority’s limit of 5 NTU for potable water,” he stated.

Mr Johnson explained that the Agordome Water Treatment Plant typically faced challenges during the rainy season due to its inability to handle highly turbid raw water effectively and lacked key treatment components such as a coagulant dosing system, sedimentation tank, and clarifiers.

He explained that the shutdown was expected to impact water supply significantly in the affected communities and residents in Sogakope, Tefle, Dabala, Anloga, Keta, and surrounding areas may experience water shortages or disruptions until the situation improved.

“We wish to assure you that the situation is being closely monitored, and normal supply will be restored as soon as quality improves.”

The incident, which highlighted the challenges faced by water treatment plants in managing water quality during rainy seasons, was also alleged to be caused by lack of adequate treatment facilities that lead to shutdowns and disruptions in water supply.

Some residents in the affected communities who rely heavily on the Agordome Water Treatment Plant for their water needs were appealing to the authorities to implement other alternatives to solve the challenges that the temporary shutdown may cause to businesses, and institutions in these areas.

The situation according to others indicated the need for adequate infrastructure and maintenance of water treatment plants to ensure consistent supply of safe drinking water to communities.

GNA