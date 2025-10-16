NPP flagbearership: Elections Committee begins nationwide album verification

The Presidential Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced a comprehensive nationwide constituency album verification and validation exercise ahead of the party’s presidential primaries scheduled for Saturday, January 31, 2026.

The exercise, which will run from Monday, October 20 to Friday, October 31, 2025, seeks to authenticate the voter register (album) that will be used during the primaries.

According to a statement signed by William Yamoah, Secretary to the Presidential Elections Committee, the process is designed to guarantee a free, fair, transparent, and credible election. The committee noted that accuracy in the voter album is essential to maintaining the party’s electoral integrity.

To achieve this, a verification team from the NPP National Secretariat, together with members of the Presidential Elections Committee, will visit all regions to validate constituency voter registers in collaboration with local party executives. The statement said the exercise would be conducted daily between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. throughout the two-week period.

The committee has directed all presidential aspirants to nominate a constituency-level representative to participate in the validation process. “All aspirants are hereby advised to submit the names and contact numbers of their duly accredited representatives for each constituency to the committee by Friday, October 17, 2025,” the statement read.

It emphasized that only accredited representatives whose names have been officially submitted would be permitted to take part in the process at each validation centre. Aspirants or their representatives will also be allowed to submit written complaints or observations about irregularities within three days after the completion of the exercise in any constituency.

The statement urged all members of the constituency validation committees to be punctual and active in ensuring a smooth and efficient process. The validation committee will comprise the Constituency Chairman of the Council of Elders, Constituency Chairperson, Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Organiser, Women Organiser, Research and Elections Officer, IT Officer, and a representative of each presidential aspirant.

Former constituency executives may also be invited to assist with verifying historical membership data where necessary.

Additionally, the committee has tasked regional TESCON coordinators to work closely with their respective regional executives and the validation teams to ensure that all TESCON members are accurately captured in constituencies where their institutions are located.

The committee cautioned against any acts of disruption or misconduct at validation centres, warning that anyone who causes confusion or chaos would face disciplinary action under Article 3(9)(1) of the NPP constitution, which excludes members who have forfeited their membership from participating in the process.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and accountability, the committee expressed appreciation for the cooperation of all stakeholders, stating, “Together, we shall deliver a voter register that upholds the credibility and integrity of the NPP’s electoral process.”