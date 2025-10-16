Real MC donates cement bags for Kakumdo Children's Park Project

UK-based Ghanaian musician Real MC, popularly known as “The Showkilla,” has once again demonstrated his commitment to community development by donating ten bags of cement toward the construction of the Kakumdo Children’s Park in the Central Region.

The rapper, who has always celebrated his Ghanaian roots, expressed his gratitude to the people of Kakumdo on social media, noting how instrumental the community has been in his musical journey.

Real MC shared a message online saying: “I’m donating 10 bags of cement and a bottle of schnapp to Nana Kofi Ebu IV, Gyasehene of the Oguaa Traditional Area and Odikro of Kakumdo, towards the construction of the Kakumdo Children’s Park. Kakumdo loves me, so I will contribute to its development.”

This act of generosity is not new for the “Teach Me” hitmaker, who has consistently supported the creative arts industry, especially in the Central Region. He previously sponsored a category at the Central Music Awards, rewarding a female winner with a cash prize, and donated money to the Elmina Dance Academy after they launched a dance challenge for his “Teach Me” song.

Speaking about his recent donation, Real MC said it was his way of giving back to the community that has stood by him over the years. He emphasized that supporting the Kakumdo Children’s Park project was a way to invest in the future of the community’s children.

“I’ve always felt the love from Kakumdo, and it’s only right to give back to a place that has supported me since day one,” he said.

Fans and social media users have widely praised Real MC’s gesture, describing it as inspiring and heartfelt. Many applauded him for using his influence to contribute positively to community growth.

The Kakumdo Children’s Park project aims to provide a safe and fun recreational space for children in the area. With contributions from individuals like Real MC, the initiative has gained significant momentum, highlighting how artists can meaningfully impact their communities even while pursuing careers abroad.