Refusing to concede in the face of obvious defeat is cowardice — Miracles Aboagye

Director of Communications for the Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia flagbearer campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has asserted that presidential candidates who refuse to accept clear electoral defeat are cowards.

In the early hours of Sunday, December 8, a day after the 2024 general elections, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat to President John Dramani Mahama and congratulated him.

The gesture drew commendation from many Ghanaians and international observers, who described it as a mark of statesmanship.

However, NPP flagbearer contender Kennedy Agyapong has said that such an act does not signify bold leadership, noting he would have waited for an official declaration from the Electoral Commission before conceding.

He urged the party’s delegates to give him the nod to lead the NPP in the 2028 general elections, touting his boldness as a distinguishing quality.

Reacting to this in a social media post on Wednesday, October 15, Miracles Aboagye said refusing to concede in the face of obvious defeat rather endangers the country’s democracy.

“A presidential candidate who refuses to concede defeat in the face of obvious loss at a time when there are multiple incidents of violence across the country is a coward and a danger to our democracy. Courageous leaders act in time to save our peace,” he wrote.