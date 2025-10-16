ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kenya flights suspended as body of revered politician Odinga repatriated

By AFP
Kenya Mourners swarmed the gates of parliament where Odingas coffin was initially taken. By SIMON MAINA (AFP)
THU, 16 OCT 2025
Mourners swarmed the gates of parliament where Odinga's coffin was initially taken. By SIMON MAINA (AFP)

Huge crowds gathered across Kenya on Thursday as the body of revered opposition leader Raila Odinga was repatriated from India, forcing the authorities to suspend flights and change memorial plans.

As a large number of mourners gathered at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to greet the coffin, the civil aviation authority announced that it had temporarily suspended operations to "restore order and ensure safety".

The body was initially taken to parliament, but with supporters swarming and clambering up the gates, the authorities decided to relocate the coffin to Kasarani Stadium.

Odinga, 80, died of a suspected heart attack while visiting a health clinic in southern India on Wednesday.

President William Ruto has announced seven days of national mourning for Odinga, who ran unsuccessfully for the presidency five times but played a major role in Kenyan politics over several decades and was a figurehead for large swathes of the population.

The authorities said they would create "public grieving spaces" around Nairobi before a state funeral service on Friday.

State television showed large numbers also gathered in Bondo, the family's ancestral seat in western Kenya where Odinga is due to be buried on Sunday.

The crowds were a sea of green as many waved branches, a symbol of respect for the fallen leader.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Refusing to concede in the face of obvious defeat is cowardice — Miracles Aboagye Refusing to concede in the face of obvious defeat is cowardice — Miracles Aboagy...

56 minutes ago

African Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and EOCO boss, Richard Archer [VIDEO] “Raymond Archer is now my best friend, my arrest was God ordained; I fee...

2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi GoldBod records US$8billion revenue from small-scale gold exports in 10months — ...

2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of MobileMoney Limited, Shaibu Haruna MTN MoMo backs BoG’s new credit score system to promote responsible lending

2 hours ago

Vice President in charge of Innovation and Technology at IMANI Africa, Selorm Abrantie Over 3 million Ghanaians trading in estimated GH¢3bn unregulated crypto market —...

2 hours ago

BoG to operationalize digital credit directive, roll out virtual assets licensing regime in November BoG to operationalize digital credit directive, roll out virtual assets licensin...

2 hours ago

Ludovic MARIN / POOL/AFP Impeached president confirms he fled Madagascar at the weekend

2 hours ago

AP - Michael Probst Record surge in CO2 puts world on track for more long-term warming

2 hours ago

Colonel Michael Randrianirina (C) has pledged to lead the impoverished Indian Ocean island to civilian leadership in under two years. By Luis TATO (AFP) The Madagascar colonel who sent the president fleeing and took power

4 hours ago

Supporters and mourners of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga react at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi. By Tony Karumba (AFP) Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga's body arrives in Nairobi

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line