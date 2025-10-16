GoldBod records US$8billion revenue from small-scale gold exports in 10months — Sammy Gyamfi

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has recorded a remarkable $8 billion in revenue from small-scale gold exports between January and October 15, 2025.

This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi, in a social media post on Thursday, October 16.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, the figure reflects proceeds from gold exports processed through the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) and the Ghana Gold Board within the first ten months of 2025.

“PMMC/GoldBod generates $8 billion US dollars in foreign exchange for Ghana from small-scale gold exports alone (January–15th October, 2025),” his post read.

Official data shared by GoldBod revealed that as of October 15, a total of 81 tonnes of gold had been assayed and exported, amounting to $8.06 billion in value.

This is higher than the 63 tonnes worth $4.6 billion recorded for the whole of 2024.

The report also showed a steady monthly increase in both gold weight and export value compared to 2023 and 2024 figures.

The month of May 2025 recorded the highest export value at $1.17 billion, while April and September followed with $897.6 million and $1.16 billion, respectively.