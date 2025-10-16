ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GoldBod records US$8billion revenue from small-scale gold exports in 10months — Sammy Gyamfi

Headlines Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi
THU, 16 OCT 2025
Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has recorded a remarkable $8 billion in revenue from small-scale gold exports between January and October 15, 2025.

This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi, in a social media post on Thursday, October 16.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, the figure reflects proceeds from gold exports processed through the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) and the Ghana Gold Board within the first ten months of 2025.

“PMMC/GoldBod generates $8 billion US dollars in foreign exchange for Ghana from small-scale gold exports alone (January–15th October, 2025),” his post read.

Official data shared by GoldBod revealed that as of October 15, a total of 81 tonnes of gold had been assayed and exported, amounting to $8.06 billion in value.

This is higher than the 63 tonnes worth $4.6 billion recorded for the whole of 2024.

The report also showed a steady monthly increase in both gold weight and export value compared to 2023 and 2024 figures.

The month of May 2025 recorded the highest export value at $1.17 billion, while April and September followed with $897.6 million and $1.16 billion, respectively.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Refusing to concede in the face of obvious defeat is cowardice — Miracles Aboagye Refusing to concede in the face of obvious defeat is cowardice — Miracles Aboagy...

56 minutes ago

African Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and EOCO boss, Richard Archer [VIDEO] “Raymond Archer is now my best friend, my arrest was God ordained; I fee...

2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi GoldBod records US$8billion revenue from small-scale gold exports in 10months — ...

2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of MobileMoney Limited, Shaibu Haruna MTN MoMo backs BoG’s new credit score system to promote responsible lending

2 hours ago

Vice President in charge of Innovation and Technology at IMANI Africa, Selorm Abrantie Over 3 million Ghanaians trading in estimated GH¢3bn unregulated crypto market —...

2 hours ago

BoG to operationalize digital credit directive, roll out virtual assets licensing regime in November BoG to operationalize digital credit directive, roll out virtual assets licensin...

2 hours ago

Ludovic MARIN / POOL/AFP Impeached president confirms he fled Madagascar at the weekend

2 hours ago

AP - Michael Probst Record surge in CO2 puts world on track for more long-term warming

2 hours ago

Colonel Michael Randrianirina (C) has pledged to lead the impoverished Indian Ocean island to civilian leadership in under two years. By Luis TATO (AFP) The Madagascar colonel who sent the president fleeing and took power

4 hours ago

Supporters and mourners of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga react at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi. By Tony Karumba (AFP) Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga's body arrives in Nairobi

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line