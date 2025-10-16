ModernGhana logo
Fire ravages sections of Dodowa Market, dozens of shops destroyed

  Thu, 16 Oct 2025
A fierce fire ripped through parts of the Dodowa Market in the early hours of Wednesday, October 15, 2025, destroying several shops and metal containers before personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) brought the situation under control.

The inferno, which reportedly started around 1:25 a.m., spread rapidly through portions of the market, triggering panic among traders and nearby residents. By the time firefighters arrived, flames and thick plumes of smoke had already engulfed multiple stalls, threatening to consume the entire market.

A team of firefighters from the Katamanso Fire Station, led by Assistant Divisional Officer I Simon Sosu, quickly responded to the emergency, with reinforcements from the Adenta and Madina Fire Stations. Their combined efforts successfully contained the blaze by 3:06 a.m. and completely extinguished it at 4:51 a.m.

According to the GNFS, six metal containers sustained partial damage, while twelve others and their contents were totally destroyed. However, more than 50 market sheds and adjoining structures were saved from destruction through swift and coordinated firefighting efforts.

Fortunately, no fatalities or injuries were recorded during the incident. The GNFS has since launched investigations to determine the cause of the fire, which remains unknown.

In a statement, the Service commended the leadership of ACFO II Osmond Anum, Deputy Director of Operations, and praised officers from the Tema Region for their professionalism and teamwork. The Service also expressed appreciation to supporting agencies for their assistance during the operation, describing the response as a testament to effective inter-agency collaboration in emergency management.

