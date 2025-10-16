HeFRA shuts down 18 health facilities in Ashanti Region for operating below standards

The Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) has closed down 18 health facilities in the Ashanti Region for operating below acceptable standards and without proper authorization.

The two-day enforcement exercise formed part of HeFRA’s nationwide mandate to regulate health facilities and ensure compliance with the Health Institutions and Facilities Act, 2011 (Act 829).

According to HeFRA officials, most of the affected facilities were unregistered, unlicensed, and had been operating for years, providing medical services to unsuspecting members of the public. Some had not renewed their licences since 2019.

Facilities shut down on Monday included RASHBILL Eyecare, ANKHOR Diagnostics, Guinness Ghana Clinic—which had been operating without a licence since 2019—and Allen Urological and Surgical Centre (Allen Clinic). Others were Florence’s Maternity Home, Exquisite Medical Imaging and Health Centre, Paradise Clinic (Homecare for the Elderly), and Michmit Clinic and Maternity Home.

On Tuesday, the team closed down the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Clinic—the only public facility affected—along with SAMRID Eye Clinic, which had been operating unlicensed since 2021, Strong Eye Care, Radiant Eye, and Daniscan Diagnostic Centre. The rest were Crystal Vision Eye Centre, Precision Diagnostic Centre, BSAM Med Lab, BENMAS Laboratory, and MATFLEX Physiotherapy Clinic.

HeFRA explained that the closures were in line with Act 829, which empowers the agency to shut down any health institution operating without a valid licence or failing to meet the required standards. The law explicitly states that no person shall operate a health facility unless it is duly licensed by HeFRA.

The enforcement team, which included officers from the Ghana Police Service, conducted surprise visits to the targeted facilities. At the Guinness Ghana Clinic, located within the company’s premises at Ahinsan, officials found that its operational licence had not been renewed since 2019. Similarly, the KMA Clinic was closed for operating for several years without a valid licence, a clear violation of the agency’s regulations.

Speaking to the media, HeFRA’s Head of Public Relations, Christabel Eyram Nuhoho, said the agency’s mandate covers both public and private health institutions across the country. She noted that any facility operating without a licence risks closure in the public interest.

Citing the KMA Clinic as an example, she explained that HeFRA had engaged the facility for some time following a directive from the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service requiring all facilities to obtain a HeFRA licence. Despite the ongoing engagement, the KMA Clinic remained unlicensed at the time of inspection, leading to its closure.

“We do not take pleasure in shutting down these facilities since they provide essential services,” Ms. Nuhoho said. “However, the safety of the public and adherence to regulatory standards cannot be compromised.”

Dr. Agyemang Badu, who also spoke during the exercise, emphasized that the operation was aimed at ensuring quality healthcare delivery across the country. He urged all health facility operators to comply with licensing requirements, employ qualified personnel, and renew their licences promptly to maintain public trust and service quality.