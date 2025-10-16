ModernGhana logo
"Our father deserves farewell that reflects peace, dignity and unity" – Daddy Lumba's Children

  Thu, 16 Oct 2025
The children of Akosua Serwaa and Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, have urged the general public to be measured and respectful when discussing their late father.

There has been a significant backlash on social media after Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, sued the family head for excluding her from the late legendary musician’s funeral plans, among other issues.

The children of Akosua Serwaa issued a joint statement stating that they are not parties to any legal proceedings initiated by their mother and do not wish to become embroiled in any conflicts.

“We, the children of Akosua Serwaa and Daddy Lumba, wish to clarify that we are not parties to this legal process and that we do not wish to be involved in any disputes or conflicts surrounding the funeral arrangements.

“Our only desire is to honour our father’s memory in a dignified, respectful and peaceful manner, befitting his remarkable life and contributions,” the statement said.

The children also added that they are united across all family sides in respect of their late father while urging the general to be decorous with regard to discussions involving their father.

“At this difficult time, we wish to focus solely on celebrating his legacy and ensuring a fitting farewell. We kindly ask the general public, especially the media and social media commentators, to be measured and respectful in their commentary regarding family and ongoing legal matters and funeral arrangements.

“We believe our father deserves a farewell that reflects the peace, dignity and unity he valued in life,” the statement ended.

GNA

