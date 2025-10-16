ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

DR Congo ex-president Kabila rallies opposition in Kenya

By AFP
Kenya DR Congo ex-president Kabila rallies opposition in Kenya
THU, 16 OCT 2025

Former president Joseph Kabila rallied opponents of the Democratic Republic of Congo's current government in Kenya's capital on Wednesday, announcing a new movement to "save" his crisis-hit country.

Kabila, who ruled the DRC for nearly two decades until 2019, was sentenced to death in absentia for "treason" by a military court last month.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the ex-leader convened a conclave of prominent Congolese opposition figures in Nairobi, including former Prime Minister Augustin Matata Ponyo, who was sentenced in May to ten years of hard labour.

Together they announced a "Save the DRC" movement, denouncing President Felix Tshisekedi's "inability" to respond to multiple crises and calling on people to "stand up and resist the dictatorship", according to a statement seen by AFP.

They also slammed the "arbitrary detention of political leaders... as well as all the unfair judgments handed down by courts and tribunals against opposition leaders" and critics.

Speaking from Washington, Congolese Communications Minister and government spokesman Patrick Muyaya dismissed the meeting of "fugitives and convicts" as born of nostalgia for lost privileges".

The Kenyan capital was becoming a "capital of conspiracy against the DRC", he said.

Kabila, 54, who was neither present nor represented at the trial in the capital, Kinshasa, was found guilty of complicity with the M23 anti-government armed group, which has seized swathes of the resource-rich Congolese east with Rwandan help.

He left the vast central African country in 2023 and briefly reappeared in M23-occupied Goma in the volatile east in May, causing disquiet in Kinshasa.

Observers say the death sentence aimed to prevent him from uniting opposition forces within the country and attempting a return to power.

Kabila ruled the DRC between 2001 and 2019, taking power following the assassination of his father Laurent-Desire Kabila, a former rebel who toppled dictator Mobutu Sese Seko in 1997.

The meeting in Nairobi came as the Congolese government signed an agreement with the M23 in Doha to establish a ceasefire monitoring mechanism.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

11 hours ago

Grenadian Prime Minister to pay two-day state visit to Ghana Grenadian Prime Minister to pay two-day state visit to Ghana

11 hours ago

Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Uncapping Health Insurance Scheme rakes in GH¢9.76 Billion – Dr. Bampoe   

11 hours ago

Spokesperson for Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Mr. Pius Enam Hadzide Bryan Acheampong served eight years without salary, government car – Pius Hadzid...

12 hours ago

Jirapa Dubai murder case: Wa High Court frees Belinda and Kankumbata, sentences Akpanyikye to life imprisonment Jirapa Dubai murder case: Wa High Court frees Belinda and Kankumbata, sentences ...

12 hours ago

Jirapa Dubai Murder: Convict maintains innocence after life imprisonment sentence Jirapa Dubai Murder: Convict maintains innocence after life imprisonment sentenc...

12 hours ago

Shoe shine boy who faked as a soldier undergoing training to ‘chop’ nurse busted Shoe shine boy who faked as a soldier undergoing training to ‘chop’ nurse busted

13 hours ago

If Trump can be President, then Ken Agyapong is more qualified – Cynthia Morrison 'If Trump can be President, then Ken Agyapong is more qualified' – Cynthia Morri...

13 hours ago

Randrianirina, centre, denied he had staged a coup. By Luis TATO (AFP) Madagascar vows to install colonel as president after takeover

13 hours ago

Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia 'I'll push for re-institution of regular outreaches for government to interact w...

13 hours ago

National Service online registration extended to October 24 — NSA National Service online registration extended to October 24 — NSA

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line