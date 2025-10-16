Man jailed 24 months for obstructing immigration officers from performing duty 

The Madina District Court has sentenced a 30-year-old man to 24 months imprisonment in hard labour for obstructing immigration officers from performing their official duty.

Jacob Sunday, a Nigerian, was also arraigned for engaging in romance scam as well as failing to register with Immigration upon arrival in Ghana.

He admitted obstructing immigration officers in the execution of duty, engaging in prohibited activity (cyber fraud, Yahoo-Yahoo or romance scam), and failure to register as a foreign national in Ghana with the nearest Immigration office for over three months.

He was, thus, convicted on his own plea.

Sunday is to be deported to his home country after serving his Jail term.

Inspector of Immigration, Jerry Foster Segbefia, told the Court, presided over by Madam Susanna Nyarkotey, that Sunday was arrested at Kasoa Ofankor by a team of Immigration Officers from the Kasoa Command on August 28, 2025 for obstructing justice.

That happened when the Immigration officers went on their normal routine inspection of residence and workplaces of foreigners.

He was subsequently referred to the National Enforcement Department at the Immigration Headquarters for further investigations.

Inspector Segbefia said Investigations revealed that Sunday was a Nigerian with passport number A11819472.

Prosecution said he came into Ghana sometime in 2021 through unauthorised border crossing point around the Aflao Border post and had since failed to register as a foreign national with the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

On August 28, 2025, a team of Immigration Officers embarked on their routine inspection at Kasoa Ofankor and visited the house, which was occupied by Sunday.

Upon their arrival, the convict challenged the authority of the officers and physically attempted to prevent them from inspecting his residence permit by wielding a cutlass. He was overpowered and arrested.

Further investigations revealed that he lured two Nigerian victims; Audu Omoh and Audu Ojor to Ghana.

Inspector Segbefia said the convict trained the victims into attracting clients online, also known as romance scam, and when they obtained the proceeds, Sunday took the money.

The prosecution said Sunday admitted in his cautioned statement that he engaged in cyber related crimes.

After thorough investigations, he was charged with the offences and put before the Court.

Before sentence, the prosecution prayed the court to give a custodial sentence to the convict to serve as a deterrent.

Inspector Segbefia said the court and public owed it a responsibility to ensure society was safe for everyone to go about their duties without fear and intimidation.

