Bryan Acheampong served eight years without salary, government car – Pius Hadzide

Spokesperson for Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Mr. Pius Enam Hadzide

Spokesperson for Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Mr. Pius Enam Hadzide, has disclosed that the Member of Parliament for Abetifi served as a minister of state for eight years without taking a salary or using a government vehicle.

Speaking on Good Afternoon Ghana on Metro TV, Mr. Hadzide said Dr. Acheampong’s record of sacrifice, discipline, and commitment to service distinguishes him from all other contenders in the New Patriotic Party’s upcoming flagbearer race.

“For eight solid years, Dr. Bryan Acheampong never took a salary as a minister of state. He did not even use a government vehicle,” Mr. Hadzide revealed, stressing that his boss’s devotion to national duty was driven purely by patriotism rather than personal gain.

He described the Abetifi legislator as a selfless leader whose actions reflect his deep love for country and party. “Among the five aspirants, Dr. Acheampong stands tall. He is the one who can unite the New Patriotic Party and lead it to victory in the 2028 general elections,” Mr. Hadzide declared.

The NPP recently held a balloting exercise to determine the positions of the five presidential aspirants on the ballot for the January primaries. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong picked the first slot, followed by Dr. Bryan Acheampong in second place. Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia drew the third position, with Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and Ing. Kwabena Agyapong taking the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

The party is expected to elect its flagbearer early next year as preparations intensify toward the 2028 general elections, with Dr. Bryan Acheampong’s camp portraying him as a symbol of integrity, discipline, and selfless leadership.