Uncapping Health Insurance Scheme rakes in GH¢9.76 Billion – Dr. Bampoe   

  Wed, 15 Oct 2025
Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA)
WED, 15 OCT 2025
Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA)

Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has announced that the government’s decision to uncap the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) has generated GHC9.76 billion in 2025, up from GHC6.52 billion in 2024.

He said the financial boost had enabled the Scheme to clear outstanding arrears and disburse over GHC1.5 billion to healthcare providers over the past seven months, while also making the financing base more predictable.

Speaking through Dr. Kwesi Senanu Djokoto, Deputy CEO in charge of Operations, at the Fifth Annual General Conference of the Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana (PHAFoG), Dr. Bampoe revealed that the Authority was rolling out automated claims processing and e-payment systems to ensure timely reimbursements.

The three-day event was themed: “Unlocking Opportunities: Leveraging Government's Private Sector Development Policy to Boost Ghana's Private Health Sector.”

Dr. Bampoe emphasized that the NHIA is pursuing transformative initiatives to strengthen its partnership with PHAFoG.

These include finalizing a new evidence-based tariff structure that accurately reflects the true cost of service delivery. The goal, he said, is to ensure fair compensation for providers while enhancing accountability and efficiency in claims management.

He also highlighted the role of the newly established Ghana Medical Trust Fund (Mahama Cares), which provides a framework for joint investments in healthcare facilities, equipment, and specialist training.

“We encourage private players—clinics, laboratories, pharmacies, and insurers—to explore and expand their service delivery capacity,” he urged.

Dr. Kwesi Senanu Djokoto, Deputy CEO in Charge of Operations, NHIA

