Africa Cannot Afford Stablecoins – Jibril Mohamed Ahmed

Feature Article Jibril Mohamed Ahmed, Fintech Entreprenuer
THU, 16 OCT 2025
Jibril Mohamed Ahmed, Fintech Entreprenuer

Everyone is talking about stablecoins—fast, borderless, revolutionary. They say it’s the future of money. Sounds incredible, right? Wrong. Let me tell you the truth: Africa cannot afford them. Not now, not ever. Why? Because of the fees. The so-called “gas fees” that power these blockchains are a disaster for everyday people. Take Ethereum, the most popular blockchain for stablecoins. Its average gas fee is 1.662 gwei, which translates to roughly $0.61 per transaction at today’s price. Send $1? You’re losing more than half before your money even reaches the recipient. That’s not innovation. That’s robbery. And nobody talks about it. Sad!

Most African payments are tiny—buying groceries, paying school fees, sending a few dollars to family. Stablecoins promise “fast and cheap payments.” Fast? Maybe. Cheap? Ha! $0.61 just to move $1? That’s the network winning and the people losing. Microtransactions—the backbone of African daily commerce—cannot survive under these fees. Every small transaction gets eaten alive. That’s not growth. That’s exploitation.

Africa needs financial inclusion, not expensive blockchain experiments that bleed people dry. Millions already rely on mobile money platforms where every cent counts. Introduce stablecoins with $0.61 or more in fees, and suddenly the very people these systems are supposed to empower are excluded. Even “stable” coins aren’t stable enough when network congestion and gas spikes inflate transaction costs unpredictably. It’s a joke dressed up as innovation.

Let’s be clear: stablecoins and most cryptocurrencies depend on these fees for revenue. Miners and validators earn their money every time someone makes a transaction. The faster and more transactions, the more the network profits. That’s why every microtransaction is expensive—the system is designed to earn first, the user pays. In Africa, where most payments are tiny, this model is completely unsustainable.

Stablecoins are brilliant for investors, maybe for Silicon Valley or Wall Street. But Africa? No way. Not until gas fees drop to a fraction of a cent and microtransactions become truly viable. Until then, stablecoins are a luxury for the wealthy—not ordinary Africans. Real innovation should serve the people, not drain them. Africa deserves practical, affordable, reliable financial solutions that actually work for millions of small transactions every day.

It’s simple, folks. The math is simple. High gas fees destroy small payments. Stablecoins block financial inclusion. Ordinary Africans pay the price. Africa cannot afford stablecoins today. What Africa needs are smart, practical, affordable solutions that empower people—not hype, not gimmicks, not expensive toys for investors. Believe me, the people deserve real results.

Jibril Mohamed Ahmed
Jibril Mohamed Ahmed, © 2025

Dr. Jibril Mohamed Ahmed is entreprenuer and founder of Flamingo—digital bank built on blockchain for social finance. . More Dr. Jibril Mohamed Ahmed is an influential Ethiopian investment professional and entrepreneur whose work sits at the intersection of finance, technology, and sustainable development. With a dynamic portfolio that spans startups, renewable energy, and financial innovation, he is among the rising leaders shaping the investment landscape in East Africa.Column: Jibril Mohamed Ahmed

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

