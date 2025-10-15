Jirapa Dubai Murder: Convict maintains innocence after life imprisonment sentence

Mr. Elisha Mahama, the dismissed Human Resource Officer of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, popularly known as Jirapa Dubai, has insisted he is innocent of the murder of his former employer, Eric Johnson, despite being sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Wa High Court, presided over by Justice Yussif Assibey, handed down the sentence after a seven-member jury unanimously found Mahama guilty of the crime. Before his sentence was pronounced, the convict was given an opportunity to make a final statement — a moment he used to firmly deny any involvement in the gruesome killing.

In a solemn and emotional tone, Mahama told the court, “I still maintain that I’m not guilty of the murder of my former boss, the late Eric Johnson. Everything I knew about this is what my counsel has put before you. I’m just a mere man and I can’t fight the law than to pass through the channel of appealing, but I shall put it before the Lord that one day victory shall be mine.”

Investigations into the murder, which occurred on February 11, 2024, revealed several pieces of forensic evidence linking Mahama to the crime scene. According to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), latent fingerprints lifted from a glass wine shelf in the deceased’s living room matched Mahama’s left middle fingerprint found on his CID record form.

The investigative report also indicated that blood-stained footprints discovered at the crime scene were consistent with Mahama’s footprint samples. Furthermore, call records placed him at the premises of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel at the time of the incident. Police disclosed that Mahama made a nine-minute call to Belinda Miller — who was initially a suspect but later acquitted — from coordinates matching the hotel’s location.

Adding to the suspicion, witnesses testified that Mahama sustained a mysterious injury on his right middle finger, which appeared on the very day Eric Johnson was found dead. Investigators believe the wound may have resulted from a violent struggle with the victim.

According to the autopsy report, the respected hotel owner and entrepreneur died from asphyxiation and strangulation, compounded by severe blood loss, confirming homicide.

Mahama’s girlfriend, Loretta Asare, who was also questioned during the investigation, told police that her partner left home late on Saturday, February 10, 2024, saying he was going to buy food but did not return until 2:20 a.m. the following day — around the time the murder is believed to have occurred.

Despite the overwhelming evidence presented in court, Mahama continues to insist on his innocence, vowing to appeal the verdict while expressing faith that “one day victory shall be mine.”