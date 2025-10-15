Shoe shine boy who faked as a soldier undergoing training to ‘chop’ nurse busted

A young Ghanaian nurse, Esther Onso Nyameye, has shared her sad experience after discovering that the man she dated for a year, believing he was a soldier, was, in fact, a shoeshiner at Burma Camp.

Speaking in an interview with Crime Check TV, Esther said she met the man, identified as Frank Anaab, on social media, where he appeared in full military uniform and claimed to be serving in the Ghana Armed Forces.

“I bought assorted provisions, mosquito nets, bedsheets and others that would make him comfortable at his camp, not knowing he was a fake soldier. He deceived me,” Esther said painfully.

The nurse revealed that she had always dreamed of marrying a soldier, a wish that made her quickly fall for Frank’s charm and military appearance. “I had promised myself to marry a soldier at all cost,” she admitted.

According to her, Frank’s stories and routines made everything seem believable. “Even when I spent the night with him, he would say he was going to work in the evening. I had no reason to doubt him,” she recounted.

However, her illusion was shattered when she proudly posted Frank on social media — and was unexpectedly contacted by four different women who all claimed to be in relationships with the same man.

Shocked and confused, Esther said she joined forces with the other women to confront Frank. That confrontation led to a startling discovery; the supposed soldier was only a shoeshiner at Burma Camp, not a military man as he had made everyone believe.

“It was during the interrogation I masterminded that we realized he couldn’t even mention his unit number or identify his superiors.

“That’s when we knew he was lying all along,” she narrated.

Esther also revealed that Frank had borrowed money from her several times, promising to pay her back once his salary was released, a promise that never came true.

“It was all part of his tricks. He told the same lies to the other ladies,” she said.

