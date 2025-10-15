ModernGhana logo
'If Trump can be President, then Ken Agyapong is more qualified' – Cynthia Morrison

  Wed, 15 Oct 2025
Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) member and 2024 independent presidential candidate, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, has declared her unwavering support for Kennedy Agyapong, saying her endorsement stems from both his proven leadership qualities and the overwhelming will of the people.

Speaking in an interview on Starr FM, Morrison explained that her decision was guided by the sentiments of her constituents rather than allegiance to any political party. “The people that are around me, that’s what they say, this is the person that they want. And if it is the person they want, who am I?” she said.

She described Agyapong as a competent and capable leader who possesses the courage and decisiveness needed to lead the country. “Of course, I know he’s competent. What does it take? Wasn’t he a president? Wasn’t my Trump a president? What does it take to be president? It doesn’t take anything,” she remarked, drawing a comparison to U.S. President Donald Trump to underscore that leadership success often defies conventional political expectations.

Reflecting on her time as Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Morrison said her leadership approach was grounded in practicality and empathy. “When I went to Gender, I knew how to do the homely things,” she said, stressing the importance of hands-on governance that addresses real needs rather than bureaucratic formalities.

Morrison also used the platform to explain her decision to break away from the NPP and contest the 2024 elections as an independent candidate. She said the move was driven by conviction and a deep sense of duty to represent the genuine voice of the people, not the dictates of party politics.

“My choice to go independent wasn’t about rebellion; it was about staying true to the people I serve,” she said, affirming that her political journey would always be guided by principle, integrity, and public trust.

