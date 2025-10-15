ModernGhana logo
'I will not concede defeat until EC officially declares results' – Ken Agyapong

  Wed, 15 Oct 2025
New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has declared that he will never concede defeat in any election unless the Electoral Commission officially announces the final results.

Addressing party supporters during his campaign tour of the Savannah Region, Agyapong said he would remain resolute and not be swayed by early projections or unofficial results.

“Until the last constituency is counted, if I am a presidential candidate, I will never accept defeat,” he stated. “I will not concede until the Electoral Commissioner officially declares the results. I will never accept defeat.”

The outspoken politician urged party members to demonstrate courage and perseverance as the party heads toward a critical election period. “We need bold men in this fight. It shouldn’t be that the moment something is said, you run away,” he charged.

Agyapong’s remarks come as the NPP prepares for its internal presidential primaries on January 31, 2026, and readies itself for the 2028 general elections. He remains one of the most prominent figures seeking to lead the party into the next electoral cycle.

