NPP flagbearer race: ‘Reward my long service and loyalty’ — Bawumia tells delegates

Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has appealed to party delegates to consider his loyalty, sacrifices, and long years of service and elect him as the party’s flagbearer for the 2028 general elections.

He said his consistent dedication to the NPP’s cause, even at the expense of his professional career, demonstrates his unwavering commitment to the party’s growth and electoral success.

Speaking at the commencement of his “Our Journey Together” nationwide campaign in the Sene East constituency on Wednesday, October 15, Dr. Bawumia reminded delegates that he had resigned from top banking roles to serve the NPP.

He noted that he first resigned as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana in 2008, and later as Head of the African Development Bank (AfDB) office in Zimbabwe in 2012, to take up the role of running mate to then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“I have sacrificed myself for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) since I joined 16 years ago. In 2008, I was serving as a Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana when former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo selected me as his running mate,” he said.

The former Vice President noted that despite losing the 2008 and 2012 elections, he remained committed to the party, serving as a key witness in the 2012 election petition and later helping the NPP secure victory in 2016.

“Many people advised me against quitting my job to join the party… But I told them I could not turn my back on the party,” he recounted.

.