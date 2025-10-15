Seasonal influenza outbreak recorded across Ghana — Ghana Health Service

Acting Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed a rise in seasonal influenza cases across parts of the country.

According to the Service, the cases, identified as Influenza A strains H3N2 and H1N1, have been recorded mainly in the Greater Accra, Central, Bono, and Eastern Regions.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, October 15, and signed by the Acting Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, the Service noted that health facilities have stepped up surveillance and testing as part of measures to contain the spread.

“The Ministry of Health through the Ghana Health Service (GHS) wishes to inform the public that Ghana is currently experiencing increasing cases of seasonal influenza in certain parts of the country,” the statement said.

The Service explained that symptoms of the flu include sudden fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, and fatigue.

It added that the disease spreads mainly through droplets from an infected person or contact with contaminated surfaces.

“High-risk settings are crowded environments such as schools, dormitories, transport hubs, and markets where rapid spread can easily occur,” the statement noted.

The GHS has outlined several preventive steps, including early medical care for those with symptoms, staying home when unwell, regular handwashing with soap, and wearing masks in crowded places.

As part of its response, the Service has enhanced surveillance and rapid testing at health facilities, updated case management protocols, and launched public education campaigns across media and community platforms.

“The Ministry of Health through the Ghana Health Service assures the public that all necessary measures are being taken to contain these high flu cases, and the cooperation of stakeholders is vital in protecting yourself, your family, and your community,” he assured.