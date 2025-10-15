Measures are being taken to contain high flu cases — Ghana Health Service

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has assured that efforts have been intensified to contain the increasing number of seasonal influenza cases reported in parts of the country.

According to the Service, the cases, confirmed as Influenza A strains H3N2 and H1N1, have been detected mainly in the Greater Accra, Central, Bono, and Eastern Regions.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, October 15, and signed by Dr. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, Acting Director-General, the GHS assured that the Service is coordinating with regional and educational authorities to prevent further spread.

“The Ministry of Health through the Ghana Health Service assures the public that all necessary measures are being taken to contain these high flu cases, and the cooperation of stakeholders is vital in protecting yourself, your family, and your community,” it assured.

The symptoms of the flu include sudden fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, and fatigue.

The disease spreads mainly through droplets from an infected person or contact with contaminated surfaces.

“High-risk settings are crowded environments such as schools, dormitories, transport hubs, and markets where rapid spread can easily occur,” it noted.

The GHS has advised the public to seek medical care early, stay home when unwell, wash hands regularly with soap under running water, and wear masks in crowded places.