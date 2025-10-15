NPP will win 2028 elections with effective mobilization and unity — Bawumia

Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed confidence that the party can return to power in the 2028 general elections through unity and effective mobilization.

The 2024 NPP flagbearer said contrary to popular belief, the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) did not make significant gains in the last elections compared to their votes in 2020.

Speaking at the launch of his “Our Journey Together” nationwide campaign tour in the Sene East constituency on Wednesday, October 15, Dr. Bawumia stated that the NPP’s defeat was largely due to voter apathy among its members.

According to him, many party supporters failed to vote in the last elections, which contributed to the NDC’s victory.

“NPP’s votes went down. About 2.1 million people who voted for us in 2020 did not vote in 2024. These were NPP members — we simply didn’t vote,” he said.

“John Mahama secured victory with 1.7 million votes. If our 2.1 million members had turned out, we would have won. That is why I said it wasn’t the NDC that won the election — it was the NPP that lost it,” he added.

Dr. Bawumia expressed optimism that with renewed commitment, party unity, and grassroots mobilization, the NPP can reclaim power.

“So, I am confident that, by the grace of God, if we resolve our internal issues and go out to vote, we will win the next election,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bawumia kicked off his nationwide campaign tour from the Bono East Region and is set to visit all 276 constituencies across the country.

He has advised his team to focus their campaign on issues, ideas, and solutions rather than personal attacks in order to ensure unity in the party.

“We must immediately cease and desist from any form of direct or indirect insults, derogatory remarks, and personal attacks against any other aspirant, their families, or their supporters,” the statement cautioned.

They urged supporters to instead, promote Dr. Bawumia’s track record, policy propositions, and renewed vision for both the NPP and the nation.