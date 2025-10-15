The Irony of Electoral Democracy and the Winner-Takes-All Syndrome: A Comparative Reflection on the United States and Ghana

Abstract

Democracy is ideally predicated on the equitable representation of the people’s will. Yet, in practice, especially under majoritarian electoral systems, vast swathes of the electorate may find themselves effectively excluded from governance. This article explores the inherent irony of democratic elections in systems that practice the "winner-takes-all" (WTA) approach. Using the 2020 U.S. presidential election and Ghana’s political system as cases, it examines how millions of voters, despite active participation in elections, find themselves voiceless in governance. The paper argues that WTA undermines pluralism central to democratic ideals, resulting in political marginalization and a systemic silence imposed on minority voices.

Electoral democracy has become the global benchmark for legitimate governance. Its core promise lies in the representation of the people's will. However, a persistent irony characterizes modern democracies: vast numbers of citizens can vote and yet find themselves wholly unrepresented in governance. This is particularly stark in political systems that subscribe to the winner-takes-all (WTA) model, where political power is exclusively granted to the party or individual with the most votes, often leaving the minority without any institutional power or influence.

The American Paradox: Seventy-Five Million Votes with Zero Power

In the aftermath of the 2020 U.S. presidential elections, over 75 million Americans voted for the Democratic candidate. At various moments in the American political cycle, despite such significant support, they can find themselves without power in the House of Representatives, the Senate, the executive branch, or the judiciary. This situation underscores the paradox of democratic participation: the existence of a politically engaged and substantial electorate whose preferences do not translate into real power. Such outcomes are the product of institutional structures like the Electoral College and Senate representation rules, where political influence is not proportionally distributed (Levitsky & Ziblatt, 2018).

In moments when the opposition controls all branches of government, the result is not just a policy stalemate but a systematic exclusion of minority voices from the decision-making process. This condition is akin to being in a large room where three-quarters of the people are allowed to speak and make decisions, while the rest—despite being present and participative—must remain silent.

The Winner-Takes-All Syndrome: An Electoral Architecture of Exclusion

The WTA syndrome refers to electoral systems where only the winning party or candidate gains governing power, with no proportional accommodation for the opposition. Such systems amplify political divisions and foster a zero-sum mindset in governance (Horowitz, 2000). While ostensibly designed to provide stability, they often render the minority effectively voiceless, especially in polarized political environments. This phenomenon contradicts the fundamental democratic ethos that all voices, regardless of numerical strength, deserve representation and influence. It creates a façade of inclusion—where people vote and engage—but ultimately produce exclusionary outcomes.

Voter Disillusionment and Democratic Deficit

The disenfranchisement caused by WTA breeds disillusionment and erodes trust in democratic institutions. When large segments of the population continuously vote without seeing their preferences reflected in policy or leadership, a sense of futility sets in. This undermines the legitimacy of the state and can fuel political apathy or extremism. In Ghana, political transitions do not typically result in inclusive governance. Winning parties tend to monopolize state resources, appointments, and public platforms, reinforcing a perception that losing an election equates to total exclusion. This fuels a "do-or-die" electoral mentality, where stakes are existential, not just political (Ninsin, 2006).

Proportional Representation and Power Sharing

To address the democratic deficits inherent in the WTA model, scholars and reformists advocate for proportional representation (PR) and inclusive governance mechanisms. In the Ghanaian context, proposals have been made for power-sharing arrangements, especially in appointing ministers and heads of institutions, to reflect broader political and ethnic representation (Bratton & Penar, 2019). Similarly, in the U.S., reforming the Electoral College and ensuring equitable representation in the Senate have been key debates aimed at addressing the distortion of political power.

The Ghanaian Context: Democracy without Power Sharing

Ghana’s democratic architecture mirrors this syndrome. The country’s first-past-the-post (FPTP) electoral system facilitates WTA outcomes, particularly in presidential and parliamentary elections. The executive power is highly centralized, and the lack of proportional representation mechanisms further entrenches the marginalization of minority parties.

For example, the 2020 Ghanaian general elections demonstrated how nearly half the electorate, by voting for the losing presidential candidate or smaller parties, were left without any representation in the executive arm of government. Parliamentary representation, although theoretically balanced, does not guarantee inclusion in decision-making processes, especially given Ghana’s political culture of strict party-line voting and executive dominance.

This reality has led scholars and civil society actors to decry the "winner-takes-all" political culture in Ghana, which they argue undermines national cohesion, fuels political patronage, and marginalizes critical voices (Gyimah-Boadi, 2007).

Consider a national orchestra meant to perform the country's song. In theory, every instrument represents a different group of people. In a WTA system, however, only the instrument that plays the loudest is allowed to perform. The rest are muted, their melodies unheard. The performance may be loud, even forceful, but it lacks harmony, texture, and completeness. This is the condition of governance in many WTA democracies: the illusion of a complete symphony when, in reality, it is a solo masquerading as a chorus.

The 2020 Hung Parliament: A Test Case for Power Sharing

The outcome of Ghana’s 2020 parliamentary elections produced a hung parliament—the first in the Fourth Republic—with both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) securing 137 seats each, and one independent candidate holding the balance of power. This development momentarily disrupted the entrenched WTA paradigm.

The hung parliament presented a unique opportunity for collaborative governance, bipartisan consensus, and legislative accountability. For the first time, the executive could not rely on automatic parliamentary majority approval, compelling negotiation, dialogue, and compromise in policy-making. In principle, this balance of power could have deepened democracy by ensuring that diverse political perspectives shaped legislation.

However, in practice, Ghana’s hung parliament exposed the fragility of political cooperation. Instead of fostering genuine bipartisanship, it revealed persistent partisan polarization, tension between the executive and legislature, and procedural confrontations—most notably during the election of the Speaker of Parliament. Despite this, the 2020 experience demonstrates that balanced political representation can curb executive overreach and encourage checks and balances, if institutionalized through deliberate reforms.

The hung parliament therefore stands as a microcosm of what inclusive democracy could look like, yet also a warning of how deep-rooted political culture and partisan incentives can sabotage the potential of shared governance.

Recommendations and Way Forward

To overcome the structural and cultural deficiencies of the WTA model and move toward more inclusive democratic governance, both Ghana and comparable democracies should consider the following:

Institutionalize Power Sharing Mechanisms:

Ghana could adopt elements of consociational democracy, ensuring representation of multiple political and regional interests in executive appointments, public boards, and local governance. This would institutionalize inclusiveness beyond electoral cycles.

Introduce Proportional Representation (PR) in Parliament:

Replacing or complementing the current FPTP system with PR would allow minority parties to gain parliamentary seats reflective of their actual vote share, ensuring broader legislative representation.

Strengthen Parliamentary Independence:

The 2020 hung parliament illustrated that a more balanced legislature can hold the executive accountable. Legal and procedural reforms should guarantee Parliament’s financial and administrative autonomy to sustain this equilibrium.

Promote a Culture of Consensus-Building:

Political actors must move beyond adversarial competition toward dialogue-based policymaking. Civil society and the media can play pivotal roles in promoting this shift.

Civic Education and Voter Empowerment:

Voters should be educated about the benefits of inclusive governance and the limitations of the WTA model to build grassroots demand for electoral reform.

Review the Role of the Independent Candidate:

The pivotal role of the independent MP in 2020 demonstrates the potential of non-partisan politics to influence governance. Ghana’s political system should create pathways for independents and smaller parties to meaningfully participate without coercive party alignment.

Conclusion

Democracy without inclusion is a hollow exercise. The WTA syndrome, while offering political clarity and decisiveness, often results in the exclusion of millions whose votes do not translate into power. The 2020 hung parliament in Ghana offered a glimpse into a possible alternative—a system where power is shared, negotiation is essential, and consensus becomes a democratic necessity.

Although this experiment revealed institutional weaknesses and political tensions, it also underscored the transformative potential of balanced representation. Ghana’s experience should serve as a springboard for constitutional and electoral reforms that entrench inclusive governance.

As seen in both the U.S. and Ghana, the irony lies in the coexistence of widespread participation with widespread voicelessness. For democracy to fulfill its promise, electoral systems must evolve to ensure that all voices—not just the loudest—contribute to the governance and future of the nation.

By: Hamza I. Salifu

0542938253

