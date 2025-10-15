Sunyani Traditional Council engages entrepreneurs, institutional leaders in dev’t dialogue

The Omanhene of Sunyani, Ɔdɛɛfoɔ Ɔgyeamansan Boahen Korkor II, has intensified efforts to drive inclusive and sustainable development across the Sunyani Traditional Area, just ten months after his enstoolment.

In a strategic move to foster collaboration, the Omanhene convened a Breakfast Meeting with entrepreneurs and heads of key institutions at the Eusbett Hotel in Sunyani. The gathering served as a platform to share his developmental vision and rally collective support for the socio-economic transformation of the area.

Held under the theme “Driving Heritage Towards Economic Development — Our Shared Responsibility,” the event brought together numerous business leaders and institutional heads from across the Bono Region. Discussions focused on forging synergies between traditional leadership, the private sector, and public institutions to accelerate progress in Sunyani.

A Vision for Inclusive Growth

In outlining his vision, Ɔdɛɛfoɔ Boahen Korkor II emphasized a future where tradition fuels progress, youth and women are empowered, and partnerships drive prosperity rooted in fairness and mutual respect.

He stressed the need for collaboration saying: “Isolating our efforts as stakeholders stifles our progress. Let us break barriers and work together with a shared vision. Duplication depletes our scarce resources — synergy safeguards efficiency.

Key Initiatives and Ongoing Projects

The Omanhene highlighted several initiatives spearheaded by the Sunyani Traditional Council:

Cancer Prevention Centre: Construction is underway, with completion targeted for next year.

Educational Endowment Fund: To be launched in December to support educational development in the traditional area.

Special Recognition Awards: To honour individuals and institutions contributing to Sunyani’s growth.

NCD Awareness Foundation: A foundation focusing on Non-Communicable Diseases will launch and begin operations in January 2026.

Youth Entrepreneurship Programme: Set to begin in 2026, this initiative aims to promote decent work and skills development among young people.

Promoting Culture and Tourism

In a bid to boost tourism and cultural pride, Ɔdɛɛfoɔ Boahen Korkor II announced the launch of the Sunyani Akwaaba Festival, an annual cultural celebration aligned with the Christmas season. Key events include the Endowment Fund launch and the Special Awards Night. He also urged organizations to join efforts in beautifying the city during the festivities.

Notable Achievements

Among his achievements over the past ten months, the Omanhene listed:

Establishment of a Land Secretariat and a land administration system to improve transparency and efficiency.

Creation of divisional offices to strengthen the work of traditional leaders.