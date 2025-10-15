ModernGhana logo
Tourism Minister swears in governing board for Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD II Contributor
WED, 15 OCT 2025

The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has officially sworn in members of the Governing Board of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

The Minister urged the members to uphold integrity, professionalism, and a strong sense of national duty and appreciated them for accepting the responsibility of overseeing one of Ghana’s most significant heritage institutions.

Madam Gomashie emphasized the important role of the board in ensuring the sustainability, development, and alignment of the park with national cultural and tourism priorities.

She encouraged the members to provide strategic leadership, ensure efficient resource management, and promote transparency, accountability, and collaboration with stakeholders.

The Minister also expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for appointing a competent and visionary team, and her confidence in their capacity to protect and enhance the legacy of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President and a renowned Pan-African leader.

The Board Chair, Madam Anne Asantewaa Sackey, highlighted the importance of the park as a sacred national site dedicated to preserving and showcasing Dr. Nkrumah’s enduring legacy.

“To be entrusted with the stewardship of this monumental site is not an honour we take lightly. Our mission is clear: to preserve the park’s legacy while developing it into a world-class destination for education, inspiration, and tourism,” she noted.

Madam Sackey also underscored the global relevance of Dr. Nkrumah’s legacy, noting that his influence is reflected in over 40,000 scholarly publications and tens of thousands of monthly visits to his Wikipedia page.

Other members of the board include Mr. Collins R. Nunyonameh (Ph.D.), Dr. Michael Mensah, Mr. Paul Parker Atitsogbui, Esq., Mr. Abraham Eghan, Mr. Bob Denis Ahiagble, Madam Fafa Afua Adinyra, Madam Belinda Alijata Suleman, and Mr. Awudu Lah Jnr. Baguah.

