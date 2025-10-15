ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 15 Oct 2025 General News

West Africa Conference on Equity in Extraction 2025

By Deborah Narkie Nartey, ISD II Contributor
West Africa Conference on Equity in Extraction 2025

The Director-General of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Dr. Audrey Smock Amoah, has called for a new era of fairness, transparency, and sustainability in the governance of West Africa’s natural resources.

She made this call at the opening of the West Africa Conference on Equity in Extraction, held in Accra from 14th to 16th October 2025

She noted that the continent is richly endowed with minerals such as gold, bauxite, manganese, and diamonds, as well as emerging critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel.

Citing data from the African Development Bank and the World Bank, she said that natural resources make a substantial contribution to West Africa’s GDP and export earnings, yet the benefits remain unevenly distributed adding that, those living at top resource-rich lands are often the most marginalized, bearing the burden of environmental destruction while receiving the least benefit.”

Dr. Amoah referenced His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama’s 2015 address at the Africa Mining Vision Conference in Addis Ababa, where he emphasized that Africa’s natural resources must be a blessing, not a curse.

“We must add value, create jobs, and ensure that our people benefit directly from the wealth beneath our soil,” she reiterated, stressing that this message remains as relevant today as it was a decade ago.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

10 minutes ago

2nd Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Matilda Asante-Asiedu We’re working to make Ghana a regional hub for responsible digital finance — BoG

10 minutes ago

Defaulting mobile money borrowers to be blacklisted — MTN MoMo boss Defaulting mobile money borrowers to be blacklisted — MTN MoMo boss

10 minutes ago

Obuasi: Six persons including a toddler hit by stray bullets at Kwabenakwa Obuasi: Six persons including a toddler hit by stray bullets at Kwabenakwa

17 minutes ago

Suspend AT Ghana-Telecel merger — Minority tells government 'Suspend AT Ghana-Telecel merger' — Minority tells government

37 minutes ago

Suspension of spot fines: They bend the law to steal from pockets of drivers — Drivers’ Association demands accountability from DVLA Suspension of spot fines: 'They bend the law to steal from pockets of drivers' —...

56 minutes ago

Demonstrators in Kroboland give government 60-day ultimatum to repair road Demonstrators in Kroboland give government 60-day ultimatum to repair road  

57 minutes ago

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong 'I will not concede defeat until EC officially declares results' – Ken Agyapong

2 hours ago

Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: ‘Reward my long service and loyalty’ — Bawumia tells delega...

2 hours ago

Acting Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea Seasonal influenza outbreak recorded across Ghana — Ghana Health Service

2 hours ago

Dr. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, Acting Director-General of the Ghana Health Service Measures are being taken to contain high flu cases — Ghana Health Service

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line