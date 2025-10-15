Tamale Teaching Hospital receives medical equipment from Telecel Foundation

The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) has received a colposcopy machine for cervical cancer screening from the Telecel Foundation through the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (MahamaCare).

Receiving the equipment on behalf of the hospital, the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. (Med) Abubakari Bawah Abdulai, described the donation as “an exciting moment in the life of the Tamale Teaching Hospital.”

According to him, Telecel Ghana has consistently supported the hospital over the years, and this donation is another demonstration of their commitment to healthcare in the northern part of the country. “We are looking forward to more of this collaboration,” he added.

Dr. Bawah expressed appreciation to both the Telecel Foundation and the Ghana Medical Trust Fund for selecting TTH among the three beneficiary health institutions. He emphasized that the hospital remains the only tertiary health facility serving the five northern regions and beyond, and called on staff to ensure proper use and maintenance of the new equipment.

The Director for External Affairs at Telecel Ghana, Mr. Comla Buami, noted that the company’s commitment goes beyond connecting people and networks, extending to improving health outcomes. He explained that the colposcopy machine comes with an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) to protect it from power fluctuations and will be maintained by Telecel for the next two years.

Representing the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Mr. William Omane Adjekum, Director of Operations, stated that the donation reflects a national commitment to combat cervical cancer-one of the most devastating yet preventable diseases affecting women in Ghana. He revealed that approximately 3,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer annually, with many losing their lives due to late diagnosis and the lack of diagnostic equipment.

Mr. Adjekum stressed that the donation by Telecel Ghana through the GMT Fund “represents hope for the women of Northern Ghana”, enabling early detection and timely treatment of cervical cancer.