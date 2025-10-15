ModernGhana logo
Suspension of spot fines: 'They bend the law to steal from pockets of drivers' — Drivers’ Association demands accountability from DVLA

  Wed, 15 Oct 2025
WED, 15 OCT 2025

Chairman of the Ghana Committed Drivers Association, Charles Danso, has demanded that the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) account for all monies collected from drivers during its recent enforcement of fines, following the suspension of the exercise.

Speaking on 12LIVE on Class 91.3 FM on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, Mr. Danso described the DVLA’s actions as “unlawful” and accused the Authority of exploiting drivers under the guise of compliance checks.

“How many cars did they impound or prohibit from going to work? They bend the law to steal from the pockets of the drivers? It is left with them to come and declare whatever they took from our members or drivers on the road,” he said.

He revealed that the Association had earlier petitioned the Ministry of Transport over the issue but received no response until the DVLA announced that it was suspending its enforcement operation.

In a statement, the DVLA said the suspension followed public feedback and was intended to create room for broader consultations with stakeholders.

Mr. Danso, however, insisted that the suspension was insufficient without financial accountability. “They don’t have any stakeholders meeting to do again, disburse the monies back to whoever it was taken from,” he said, urging the Authority to refund the money to affected drivers.

