Europe’s Final Humiliation: When Even France’s Brightest Minds Admit the Empire Has Lost Its Mind

Today, I will revisit my article, “A Mocking Polemic Against the War-Mongering Lunatics in Brussels,” Link: You can read it here: https://femiakogun.substack.com/p/a-mocking-polemic-against-the-war through the eyes of Emmanuel Todd’s La Défaite de l’Occident.

It is not every day that one sees a French intellectual — one of those haughty torchbearers of Western “Enlightenment” — come out to confirm what some of us have been saying for years: that the West, led by Europe’s blind elite, has finally descended into nihilistic lunacy.

But we have Emmanuel Todd, probably France’s most eminent anthropologist and historian, waving the white flag of reason over the smoking ruins of Europe’s moral and geopolitical collapse.

In his latest and perhaps last testament, La Défaite de l’Occident (“The Defeat of the West”), Todd does something that has become unthinkable in Western academia: he tells the truth. He laments what he calls the “inability of the West to distinguish facts from wishes” — a damning verdict on a civilization that once prided itself on rationality, science, and logic, but now confuses delusion for destiny and propaganda for policy.

Monseuir Todd sees what Europe’s leaders, drunk on their own hubris, refuse to admit: that the war in Ukraine has become Europe’s Stalingrad — not a battlefield defeat, but a civilizational one.

The Russians, Todd writes, “dared. They challenged the Empire and they won.” And with that, the myth of Western supremacy — military, economic, moral, and intellectual — has been smashed beyond repair.

Hurray!

For years, this column has warned that Europe was marching off the cliff of history.

The continent that once prided itself on being the nursery of civilization now staggers about like a senile emperor, naked and delusional, lecturing others about democracy while its own societies crumble into decadence, confusion, and decay. The arrogance that once built empires has curdled into a suicidal nihilism — and, as Todd rightly notes, “trans ideology is one of the flags of this nihilism,” a symptom of a civilization that has lost its grip on reality itself.

It is no longer about politics or policy. It is about sanity. The same leaders who cannot define what a woman is are the same ones drawing nuclear red lines against Russia and China, two civilizational states that still know the difference between man and woman, right and wrong, life and death.

The West’s elite class — the product of its mass universities — has become, in Todd’s devastating phrase, a “plutocratic oligarchy of the educated,” a caste that despises its own working people, its own traditions, and even its own humanity.

What Todd has done is to lift the intellectual veil from the corpse. He is saying, in polite French, what I have been shouting from the Pan-African rooftops for years: that Europe’s ruling class is the most poorly educated group of “educated” and the most uncultured of “cultured” people in human history.

These men and women mistake slogans for strategy, ideology for intellect, and fantasy for fact.

The deluded lunatics cut off cheap Russian energy — their industrial lifeblood — and called it “moral leadership.” They imposed sanctions on their own citizens, celebrated deindustrialization, and plunged millions into poverty — then blamed Russia for the consequences.

Todd calls it “an act of suicidal madness.” I call it Europe’s collective seppuku — self-disembowelment performed to impress Washington.

And what of America, the empire’s deranged driver? Todd, to his credit, sees through the spectacle. He notes that Washington’s contradictions — one hand realizing the war is lost, the other terrified to end it — stem from an “insoluble dilemma.”

We now have the situation where the empire cannot retreat without collapsing, yet cannot advance without exploding. It is the classic symptom of imperial exhaustion. Defeat was local from Vietnam to Iraq to Afghanistan; Ukraine is global.

The mask has fallen. The West, after five hundred years of unbridled violence and bloodletting across the world, has met its Waterloo.

Russia has emphatically handed the Collective West a humiliating defeat.

Todd predicts that Europe’s leaders, “privileged individuals lost in history,” will continue their headlong rush into oblivion — blinded by ideology, terrorized by their own people, and utterly disconnected from reality.

Here again, Mr. Todd echoes what we’ve long known and have been saying: the current crop of EU leaders are inmates in a political asylum.

Their lunatic idea of governance is to sanction the sun, to moralize about climate while burning coal, to bomb countries in the name of peace, and to destroy their own industries in the name of “values.”

Todd explains that these insane, cretinous psychopaths are graduates of the finest Western universities, which have become factories for arrogance and stupidity.

Western education, once the ladder of enlightenment, has become the conveyor belt of decay. The “highly educated,” he notes, now “live among themselves, despise the working classes, and reject manual labour.”

This is the heart of Europe’s tragedy. When education becomes indoctrination, culture becomes pathology, and leadership becomes performance art, what remains is a civilization unfit to survive.

The Europe that once produced Beethoven, Goethe, and Voltaire now produces Ursula von der Leyen, Mertz, Stammer, Macron, etc — bloviating bureaucrats who believe they are fighting for civilization by destroying it.

One cannot read Todd’s words without considering how deeply this decadence runs. Even France, once the intellectual heart of Europe, now dances to Washington’s tune, with the shortish (mentally and physically) Macron pretending that servitude is sovereignty.

“The irony of history,” Todd writes, “is that the Russians — a European and white people who speak a Slavic language — have become the military shield of the rest of the world.”

What a poetic humiliation! The same Russia that Europe tried to exclude from its family has now become the defender of global sovereignty, the shield of Asia, Africa, and Latin America against Western predation.

No more “Assad must go!”

As they say, nothing lasts forever. I tried to warn Westerners with some Yoruba proverbs like, Igberaga ni nsiwaju iparun. We in the Global South can watch and amuse ourselves as the self-proclaimed masters of civilization melt down in real time.

The same Europe that once carved Africa into pieces now finds itself carved out of history by its own idiocy. The same America that once bombed its way into dominance now tweets its way into irrelevance.

Todd ends with a plea: “Let us not be dragged into a headlong rush to war… let us continue to reflect on the meaning of things.”

But Europe no longer reflects — it reacts. Its leaders are too busy posing for photo-ops with Zelensky, too terrified to admit that the game is over. The lights of reason that once illuminated Europe’s mind have flickered out, leaving behind only the blue glow of NATO propaganda.

The defeat of the West is not merely military. It is civilizational. It is moral. It is spiritual. It is the logical end of centuries of arrogance untempered by introspection.

Todd’s lament is, in truth, a requiem — a funeral song for a Europe that has chosen delusion over dignity, servitude over sovereignty, and ideology over intellect.

The once-great continent has become a theme park of madness — where drag queens read to children while Western missiles massacre people on an industrial scale; where politicians celebrate “European values” while begging for American gas; where leaders talk of freedom while censoring their own citizens.

History will record that the West was defeated, not by Russia alone, but by the incurable stupidity of its own ruling class.

In his quiet French way, Emmanuel Todd has confirmed what we in the Global South already knew: that Europe’s end did not come with a bang, but with a smug press conference in Brussels — led by people who mistook their grandstanding ignorance for intelligence.

And for that, one must thank Todd. It takes a Frenchman, finally, to admit that the emperor not only has no clothes — he has no mind.

©️ Fẹ̀mi Akọ̀mọ̀‌làfẹ̀ (1st Dan)

(Farmer, Writer, Published Author, Essayist, Satirist, Social Commentator, Polemicist-General of the Pan-African Republic)

My Mission: Ignorantia et stultitia delendae sunt / Ignorance and stupidity must be destroyed.

Help: Thanks to you, the Pan African Digest has passed 1,000 subscribers. Please spread the word, post the links, and help the message travel. Thanks.

I am an unapologetic Pan-Africanist who is unconditionally opposed to any form or manifestation of racism, fascism, and discrimination.

I thank you for reading my articles and watching my podcasts. I will continue to make them free, and I will not accept advertisements. But you can show your appreciation by pledging a future subscription. You won't be charged unless you enable payments.