'We are not parties to our mother's law suit' – Daddy Lumba’s children

The children of the late Ghanaian music legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, affectionately known as Daddy Lumba, have appealed to the public and media to respect the dignity of their father’s memory amid reports of an ongoing court process regarding his funeral and burial arrangements.

In a press statement signed by Charlyn Fosuh on behalf of the children of Akosua Serwaa Fosuh and Daddy Lumba, the family clarified that they are not parties to the legal dispute and do not wish to be involved in any conflict surrounding the funeral arrangements.

“It has come to our attention that there is an ongoing court process regarding the funeral and burial arrangements of our beloved father,” the statement read. “We wish to clarify that we are not parties to this legal process and do not wish to be involved in any disputes or conflicts surrounding the funeral arrangements. Our only desire is to honour our father’s memory in a dignified, respectful, and peaceful manner, befitting his remarkable life and contributions.”

The children emphasized unity and love across all sides of the family, pledging to remain focused on celebrating the highlife icon’s legacy and ensuring a fitting farewell.

“At this difficult time, we wish to focus solely on celebrating his legacy and ensuring a fitting farewell,” the statement added.

They also called on the public, particularly the media and social media commentators, to be measured and respectful in their discussions about the family, any ongoing legal matters, and the funeral process.

“We believe our father deserves a farewell that reflects the peace, dignity, and unity he valued in life,” they concluded.

Daddy Lumba, one of Ghana’s most celebrated musicians, is revered for his timeless contributions to highlife music, with a career spanning over three decades and an enduring influence on generations of artists and fans alike.