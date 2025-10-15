Nkrumah's Historical Recollections During Mahama's Trip To China

President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama's recent trip to China to attend a Global Leaders' Meeting on Women repeats the history of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the father of Ghana’s independence and the key figure in the Pan-African movement’s previous trips. Although the goal of the Global Women's Meeting is to empower women worldwide by tackling important issues that impact their lives, Mahama's visit not only improves the two nations' friendship but also their business links.

Ghana was one of the first African nations to establish diplomatic ties with China shortly after gaining its independence on March 6, 1957. Kwame Nkrumah established a friendship with China primarily to strengthen Ghana's position in the global political landscape. He sought to align Ghana with countries that shared similar struggles for independence and self-determination, and more importantly, China offered economic assistance and support for infrastructure projects in Ghana, which was crucial.

Kwame Nkrumah was more interested in communism than democracy for a number of reasons. He saw communism as a way to oppose colonial forces and advance African countries' independence. He thought that communism provided a route to real liberty and that capitalism was linked to colonial exploitation. Additionally, he believed that capitalism was unable to provide quick development and equitable distribution, and its agenda is state control over businesses and Africa’s resources.

Since Nkrumah's vision envisioned a unified Africa, and he regarded communism as a means of promoting unity among African states against imperialism, he thought that a planned economy would better serve the interests of the populace. For instance, Africa suffered greatly under the colonial rule of Western and American powers, demonstrating that Nkrumah's vision was not an exaggeration. There is no historical record of the Russian and Chinese invading Africa to destroy the continent.

Therefore, President John Mahama's and other world leaders' attendance at an event organized by President Xi Jinping and UN Women on October 13 and 14 not only revitalizes the spirit of the Beijing Declaration and expedites its implementation but also advances gender equality and women's empowerment on a global scale. The summit aimed to address crucial topics such as women's rights, economic participation, and health, while increasing international collaboration and dialogue.

During his presidency, Kwame Nkrumah met two Chinese presidents: Mao Zedong in 1960, which was noteworthy because it represented the unity of African and communist leaders, and Zhou Enlai to talk about Ghana and China, fostering cooperation between Ghana and the two countries and emphasizing mutual support in the context of anti-colonialism and development. Nkrumah's visit was significant in establishing Ghana's role in the Non-Aligned Movement and promoting a new world order based on equality among nations.

In 1966, Kwame Nkrumah made his final trip to China before being overthrown in a military takeover. He wasn’t even aware until Zhou Enlai told him about what had transpired in Accra. In the wake of women's empowerment, leadership, and participation in decision-making, I interpret President John Mahama's visit as history repeating itself decades after Nkrumah's visit. This suggests that some events tend to return throughout time.

This concept suggests that under similar conditions, human nature and societal dynamics frequently produce identical results. Long live Ghana and China's friendly relationship.