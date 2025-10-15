ModernGhana logo
Ho Central MP marks International Day of the Girl Child with support to brilliant but needy students

WED, 15 OCT 2025

The Member of Parliament for Ho Central, Hon. Edem Kofi Kpotosu, has reaffirmed his commitment to education and youth empowerment by donating essential items to brilliant but needy students within the Ho Municipality.

Using resources from his MP’s Common Fund, Hon. Kpotosu presented 20 mattresses, 20 chop boxes, 20 trunks, and other educational supplies to 20 outstanding yet underprivileged students who excelled in the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The presentation was held in conjunction with the celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child at the St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, Ho Depot. Organized in partnership with the Ho Municipal Education Directorate, the event featured a lively debate on the topic, “A pregnant girl child should not be allowed in schools.” Housing RC Junior High School emerged as the winner of the contest.

All participants received certificates, Ewe dictionaries, and reading materials, while teachers who guided the students were each given GH₵500 in recognition of their hard work and commitment.

Speaking at the ceremony, which was themed “The Girl I Am and the Change I Need; Girls at the Frontline of Crisis,” Hon. Kpotosu underscored the importance of investing in education, particularly for young girls. He emphasized that empowering girls through education is critical to national progress and pledged to continue supporting initiatives that promote equal opportunities for all children in his constituency.

Evans Attah Akangla
