Vice President Opoku-Agyemang equips 20 schools in Effutu with computers   

Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has presented computers to 20 deprived schools in the Effutu Municipality of the Central Region.

The gesture emphasised her personal commitment to empower children, leveraging on the importance of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) education for all students regardless of one’s location.

The initiative was also in tandem with the government's ongoing efforts to digitalise education and bridge the technology education gap in deprived schools and rural communities.

The schools were New Winneba, Ayirebi Yankson, Ansaful M/A, Presby, Ansaredeen, Zion ABC, Don Bosco B’ and ACM basic.

Others are Ayahyedo M/A, Eyingyeadzi, Nuakyir, Presby B, Akosua Village, University Inclusion, Atieku M/A, Nananom and Zion Girls Basic Schools as well as Winneba Technical Institute.

Mr Ekow Panyin Okyere Eduamoah, the Central Regional Minister, presented the computers on behalf of the Vice President at a ceremony at the Effutu Municipal Assembly in Winneba, where education officials, school heads, community leaders and students graced the occasion.

The Vice President, in a speech read on her behalf, explained that mastering ICT skills from a young age could enhance one's creativity and problem-solving abilities and equip the youth with the essential tools to thrive in modern workplaces and global job markets.

For that matter, the Vice President pledged to establish strategically located ICT laboratories across all regions to strengthen ICT education, beginning at the basic school level and to support advanced research at the tertiary level.

The laboratories’ infrastructure, according to her, would serve as vibrant hubs for critical thinking and innovation, provide hands-on experience and access to cutting-edge technology through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

For girls in particular, she said the labs would offer a transformative opportunity to close the gender gap in STEM fields.

“Early exposure to technology and STEM activities can build confidence, dismantle stereotypes and motivate girls to envision careers in areas traditionally underrepresented by women, such as engineering, computer science and scientific research.

“Ultimately, this investment will empower a new generation of female leaders and innovators to contribute meaningfully to Ghana's socio-economic development,” she explained.

The Vice President encouraged the students to take their academic lessons seriously, perform well in their exams, reminding them that education remained the foundation for raising responsible, successful adults to contribute meaningfully to society.

She further reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to improving education infrastructure across the country, with the goal of providing free and quality education to every child.

Mrs Beatrice Mensah, Teacher at Presby ‘B’ basic school, on behalf of all the beneficiary schools, expressed gratitude to Prof Opoku-Agyemang for the gesture.

She noted that the computers would greatly enhance the schools' ICT lessons, helping students to embrace technology and meet academic challenges more effectively.

A student from Zion Girls School, Ms Ama Monnie, shared her excitement, saying, the new computers would transform how she and her classmates learn, making lessons more interactive and accessible.

Ms Monnie said: “These computers are the keys to unlocking our potential and building our dreams.”

