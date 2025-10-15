ModernGhana logo
NPP race: Ken Agyapong appoints Charles Bissue as Campaign Administrator

  Wed, 15 Oct 2025
Presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong, has appointed Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Onuawonto Bissue as the Campaign Administrator for his presidential campaign team.

In a memorandum dated October 14, 2025, and addressed to all campaign team members, Hon. Agyapong said the appointment takes immediate effect and is aimed at strengthening coordination and efficiency across the campaign’s operational structures.

According to the memorandum, Mr. Bissue will provide overall strategic oversight of campaign activities, ensuring that all directorates and operational teams work cohesively toward the campaign’s objectives.

His key responsibilities include overseeing campaign administration, ensuring effective communication among all directorates, managing official correspondence, and processing reports and briefings intended for Mr. Agyapong’s attention. He will also be responsible for guiding the flow of information and ensuring timely decision-making within the campaign structure.

To enhance discipline and efficiency, Hon. Agyapong directed that all external correspondence and internal communications intended for his attention must now be routed through the Campaign Administrator’s office.

“I am confident that this arrangement will bring greater discipline, cohesion, and focus to our campaign efforts, and I trust that all team members will collaborate fully within this structure to ensure our collective success,” Hon. Agyapong stated.

The appointment of Mr. Bissue, a seasoned administrator and party strategist, is seen as a strategic move to tighten coordination as the NPP’s flagbearer race intensifies.

Ken Agyapong, who has consistently projected his campaign on the pillars of patriotism, honesty, and discipline, reiterated that the new structure is designed to streamline operations and improve communication within his team.

