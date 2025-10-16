ModernGhana logo
Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga's body arrives in Nairobi

By AFP
Kenya Supporters and mourners of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga react at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi. By Tony Karumba (AFP)
THU, 16 OCT 2025
Supporters and mourners of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga react at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi. By Tony Karumba (AFP)

The body of revered Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga arrived in Nairobi on Thursday from India where he died of a suspected heart attack.

A large crowd gathered at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to greet the coffin, AFP reporters said.

Odinga died of a suspected heart attack while visiting a health clinic in southern India on Wednesday.

President William Ruto has announced seven days of national mourning for Odinga, who ran unsuccessfully for the presidency five times but played a major role in Kenyan politics over several decades and was a figurehead for large swathes of the population.

Odinga's body was due to be taken to parliament, with public grieving spaces set up around Nairobi before a state funeral service on Friday.

The body will then be moved to western Kenya where Odinga was born and enjoyed great support. A burial service will take place on Sunday.

