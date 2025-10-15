NYA CEO Osman Ayariga, Medikal, other celebrities lead fight against youth drug abuse

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Mr. Osman Ayariga, Esq., has cautioned young people across the country to avoid substance abuse and embrace positive lifestyle choices.

Mr. Osman Ayariga made the call during the Leavers Party in the Park, an event organized by High School Clique and GLE Connect, where he joined hundreds of young people in an engaging outreach session aimed at promoting awareness of the dangers of drug and substance abuse.

Speaking passionately, the NYA boss emphasized that the fight against drug misuse, especially among the youth, requires continuous education, collaboration, and responsible decision-making. “No to substance abuse! Red means stop! Stay away from drugs!” he declared, echoing the slogan of the campaign.

In a post shared on his Facebook page after the event, Mr. Osman Ayariga expressed gratitude to the artists and influencers who lent their voices to the cause, including popular rapper Medikal and his team. “Our campaign against substance abuse took us to the Leavers Party in the Park. Thanks to all the musicians and celebrities who endorsed the campaign against substance abuse — most especially ‘Red!’” he wrote.

The “Red Means Stop” initiative forms part of the NYA’s broader efforts to combat the rising menace of opioid and drug abuse in Ghana. The campaign aims to sensitize young people to the devastating health, social, and legal consequences of drug addiction, while encouraging them to pursue healthier, purpose-driven lifestyles.

Mr. Osman Ayariga reminded the youth that every choice they make today determines the quality of their future. “Drugs destroy dreams. You are too valuable to waste your potential. Choose life, choose purpose, and say a firm no to drugs,” he urged.

As the campaign gains momentum, the NYA has reaffirmed its commitment to working with schools, youth groups, and community leaders to spread the message: 'Red Means Stop: Say No to Drugs, Say Yes to Life.'