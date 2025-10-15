ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

October 15: Cedi sells at GHS12.70 per dollar on forex market, GHS11.46 on interbank

CediRates Spotlight October 15: Cedi sells at GHS12.70 per dollar on forex market, GHS11.46 on interbank
WED, 15 OCT 2025

The Ghanaian Cedi has appreciated in value against the US dollar on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, with an average buying rate of GHS11.53 and a selling rate of GHS12.17.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS12.00 for dollar purchases and GHS12.70 for dollar sales.

These figures are sourced from Cedirates.com, a reliable Ghanaian platform that tracks daily currency and fuel rates.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS11.44 for buying and GHS11.46 for selling.

For the British pound, the average forex bureau rate stands at GHS15.22 for buying and GHS16.25 for selling. The Bank of Ghana’s interbank rate for the pound is GHS15.26.

The euro is also trading at GHS13.27 for buying and GHS14.16 for selling at forex bureaus, while the interbank rate stands at GHS13.29.

In the money transfer space, LemFi and Taptap Send are offering dollar rates of GHS11.95 and GHS11.50 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Taptap Send are offering GHS15.83 and GHS15.20 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

Taptap Send and Lemfi have quoted GHS13.20 and GHS13.76 respectively for the euro for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Music via Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rates are GHS12.31 and GHS12.20 respectively.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

20 minutes ago

Government to cover burial costs for Volta Lake Disaster victims, assures support for survivors — Vice President Government to cover burial costs for Volta Lake Disaster victims, assures suppor...

1 hour ago

October 15: Cedi sells at GHS12.70 per dollar on forex market, GHS11.46 on interbank October 15: Cedi sells at GHS12.70 per dollar on forex market, GHS11.46 on inter...

1 hour ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Senior Presidential Advisor Mahama has shown leadership in the fight against galamsey — Joyce Bawah

1 hour ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia begins nationwide NPP flagbearer campaign from Bono East today

1 hour ago

Raila Odinga had long cast himself as an anti-establishment firebrand, despite belonging to one of Kenyas top political dynasties. By Yasuyoshi CHIBA (AFP/File) Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga dies in India

1 hour ago

Raila Odinga had long cast himself as an anti-establishment firebrand, despite belonging to one of Kenyas top political dynasties. By Yasuyoshi CHIBA (AFP/File) Raila Odinga: Kenya's perennial opposition leader

14 hours ago

Collapsed bridge cuts off Akrofu Sokode and Sokode Gbogame Collapsed bridge cuts off Akrofu Sokode and Sokode Gbogame

14 hours ago

Mr Sampson Ahi, the Deputy Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Government to waive taxes on agro-processing machines

14 hours ago

Former MP for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi 'Drop Bawumia like how Jona was removed from the ship to save NPP' — Dickson Ado...

15 hours ago

Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Comrade Foyo Mustapha Gbande 'Grant us space and time to find lasting solutions to jobs' — Mustapha Gbande ap...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line