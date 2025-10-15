NDPC launches 2024 National Annual Report

The Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Dr Nii Moi Thompson, has launched the 2024 National Annual Progress Report (APR) on the implementation of the Agenda for Jobs II (2022–2025).

Speaking at the ceremony on Monday in Accra, he described the APR as the most reliable and comprehensive source of data for assessing government performance, urging the media to prioritise it over political manifestos.

He emphasised the Commission's essential function in monitoring, evaluating, and coordinating government development policies and programs.

Dr Thompson called on the media to assist in translating evidence into advocacy, correcting misinformation, and mobilising support for priority actions, reinforcing NDPC’s commitment to inclusive and impactful national development.

The Director-General of the National Development Planning Commission, Dr Audrey Smock Amoah, on her part, described the 2024 APR as a crucial tool for guiding actions in Ghana's development journey.

While acknowledging ongoing challenges such as data quality and inter-institutional coordination, she highlighted efforts to improve reliability. She urged stakeholders to engage with the report's findings to foster inclusive development.

According to the report, Ghana’s economy demonstrated resilience, with improvements in monetary stability, fiscal performance, and external trade. Inflation eased, the cedi’s depreciation slowed, and the trade balance posted a surplus of USD 4.98 billion, driven by increased gold exports. Growth in services, agriculture, and extractive sectors remained strong, with Ghana retaining its position as Africa’s top gold producer.

However, persistent structural weaknesses, including low revenue mobilisation, high debt levels, and limited industrial diversification, continue to threaten sustainable and inclusive growth.

On social and governance, the report recorded progress in access to education, healthcare, and social protection programmes such as LEAP and the School Feeding Programme. Gender equality efforts advanced, alongside initiatives to strengthen local governance and public sector efficiency.

Transparency and accountability measures improved through collaboration among anti-corruption institutions, though challenges remain in service delivery, youth unemployment, and reducing corruption.

In infrastructure and the environment, gains were made in road construction, energy access, and digital connectivity; however, issues such as poor maintenance, housing deficits, and environmental degradation persist.

The report called for stronger governance, stricter enforcement, and climate adaptation strategies to ensure sustainable development.