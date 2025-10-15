Let’s support Mahama’s efforts to end galamsey — Joyce Bawah urges Ghanaians

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Senior Presidential Advisor

Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Aide to President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has urged Ghanaians to support the President’s efforts to end illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

She said the fight against the menace requires collective action from all citizens, especially traditional and religious leaders, to protect the environment and restore the country’s water bodies.

In a social media post on Wednesday, October 15, Bawah Mogtari noted that President Mahama has shown strong political will and decisive leadership in tackling the long-standing environmental challenge.

“President Mahama has shown leadership in the fight against galamsey, and it is time for all right-thinking Ghanaians, our traditional leaders, leaders of religious bodies, and the general populace to support the government in this fight. Join the fight to protect our forests and preserve our water bodies,” she wrote.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration has introduced several interventions in its anti-galamsey campaign, including the Blue Water Guards initiative.

Launched in March this year, the initiative provides 24-hour surveillance of Ghana’s water bodies to curb illegal mining, safeguard the environment, and restore polluted rivers.

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has described the Blue Water Guards initiative as one of the most effective interventions in combating illegal mining.