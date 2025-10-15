ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 15 Oct 2025 Headlines

Let’s support Mahama’s efforts to end galamsey — Joyce Bawah urges Ghanaians

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Senior Presidential AdvisorJoyce Bawah Mogtari, Senior Presidential Advisor

Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Aide to President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has urged Ghanaians to support the President’s efforts to end illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

She said the fight against the menace requires collective action from all citizens, especially traditional and religious leaders, to protect the environment and restore the country’s water bodies.

In a social media post on Wednesday, October 15, Bawah Mogtari noted that President Mahama has shown strong political will and decisive leadership in tackling the long-standing environmental challenge.

“President Mahama has shown leadership in the fight against galamsey, and it is time for all right-thinking Ghanaians, our traditional leaders, leaders of religious bodies, and the general populace to support the government in this fight. Join the fight to protect our forests and preserve our water bodies,” she wrote.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration has introduced several interventions in its anti-galamsey campaign, including the Blue Water Guards initiative.

Launched in March this year, the initiative provides 24-hour surveillance of Ghana’s water bodies to curb illegal mining, safeguard the environment, and restore polluted rivers.

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has described the Blue Water Guards initiative as one of the most effective interventions in combating illegal mining.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

20 minutes ago

Government to cover burial costs for Volta Lake Disaster victims, assures support for survivors — Vice President Government to cover burial costs for Volta Lake Disaster victims, assures suppor...

1 hour ago

October 15: Cedi sells at GHS12.70 per dollar on forex market, GHS11.46 on interbank October 15: Cedi sells at GHS12.70 per dollar on forex market, GHS11.46 on inter...

1 hour ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Senior Presidential Advisor Mahama has shown leadership in the fight against galamsey — Joyce Bawah

1 hour ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia begins nationwide NPP flagbearer campaign from Bono East today

1 hour ago

Raila Odinga had long cast himself as an anti-establishment firebrand, despite belonging to one of Kenyas top political dynasties. By Yasuyoshi CHIBA (AFP/File) Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga dies in India

1 hour ago

Raila Odinga had long cast himself as an anti-establishment firebrand, despite belonging to one of Kenyas top political dynasties. By Yasuyoshi CHIBA (AFP/File) Raila Odinga: Kenya's perennial opposition leader

14 hours ago

Collapsed bridge cuts off Akrofu Sokode and Sokode Gbogame Collapsed bridge cuts off Akrofu Sokode and Sokode Gbogame

14 hours ago

Mr Sampson Ahi, the Deputy Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Government to waive taxes on agro-processing machines

14 hours ago

Former MP for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi 'Drop Bawumia like how Jona was removed from the ship to save NPP' — Dickson Ado...

15 hours ago

Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Comrade Foyo Mustapha Gbande 'Grant us space and time to find lasting solutions to jobs' — Mustapha Gbande ap...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line